Doku links resurface & Thiago in solo training – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are now counting down the days until the clash with Watford, when the Reds will likely have a much-changed team – particularly in midfield.

Reds ‘best placed’ to sign Doku

A summer move for Jeremy Doku remains a distinct possibility…each and every summer, apparently.

We’re already mooted to be prepping a deal for the end of 21/22, with the Rennes winger a long-term target for Liverpool after a couple of attempts to land him already.

RTL have reported that Liverpool are “best placed” and the Belgian starlet could depart in 2022, with the fee expected to be over £25m.

It hasn’t been a stellar start to the new season for him, with injuries interrupting his new campaign and no goals to his name as yet.

Prepping for Watford and beyond

Sadio Mane clocked up two assists for Senegal among a decent night’s work for the Reds’ international contingent

Thiago trained by himself as the Reds stepped up their preparations for the weekend match at Vicarage Road

John W Henry had a pretty clear message for the opinions of those on the outside of the club: Not arsed

Former Red Luis Alberto has explained why he feels he had a “wasted” couple of years on Merseyside

And Conor Bradley has been praised for his excellent work on his full international debut for Northern Ireland

Erling Haaland‘s agent is holding talks with Man City soon over a potential summer move. Let’s have someone whisper in his ear they wanted Kane more and he shouldn’t go anwhere he’s second choice…

Newcastle’s wish list has already hit stupid town: Federico Chiesa and Matthijs de Ligt are not moving to play alongside Ciaran Clark and Matt Ritchie, OK?

Sam Johnstone is a man in demand and Saints, Spurs and West Ham will all fight it out for the right to bench him for three years

Great player, big challenge, football stands behind him.

We can confirm that midfielder David Brooks has been diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma. We’re all behind you, Brooksy ??#afcb ? — AFC Bournemouth ? (@afcbournemouth) October 13, 2021

We firmly advocate watching at least the first half of LFC Women vs Aston Villa in the Continental Cup at 7pm on LFCTV, then Juve vs Chelsea in the Women’s Champions League. 8pm, DAZN YouTube channel.