Doku links resurface & Thiago in solo training – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are now counting down the days until the clash with Watford, when the Reds will likely have a much-changed team – particularly in midfield.

 

Reds ‘best placed’ to sign Doku

A summer move for Jeremy Doku remains a distinct possibility…each and every summer, apparently.

We’re already mooted to be prepping a deal for the end of 21/22, with the Rennes winger a long-term target for Liverpool after a couple of attempts to land him already.

RTL have reported that Liverpool are “best placed” and the Belgian starlet could depart in 2022, with the fee expected to be over £25m.

It hasn’t been a stellar start to the new season for him, with injuries interrupting his new campaign and no goals to his name as yet.

 

Prepping for Watford and beyond

PORTO, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, September 28, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 2 game between FC Porto and Liverpool FC at the Estádio do Dragão. Liverpool won 5-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 9, 2021: Liverpool's Conor Bradley during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético Osasuna at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: In this handout picture provided by UEFA, Federico Chiesa of Italy speaks to the media during the Italy Press Conference after the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Semi-final match between Italy and Spain at Wembley Stadium on July 06, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by UEFA)

  • Erling Haaland‘s agent is holding talks with Man City soon over a potential summer move. Let’s have someone whisper in his ear they wanted Kane more and he shouldn’t go anwhere he’s second choice…
  • Newcastle’s wish list has already hit stupid town: Federico Chiesa and Matthijs de Ligt are not moving to play alongside Ciaran Clark and Matt Ritchie, OK?
  • Sam Johnstone is a man in demand and Saints, Spurs and West Ham will all fight it out for the right to bench him for three years

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Great player, big challenge, football stands behind him.

We firmly advocate watching at least the first half of LFC Women vs Aston Villa in the Continental Cup at 7pm on LFCTV, then Juve vs Chelsea in the Women’s Champions League. 8pm, DAZN YouTube channel.

 

