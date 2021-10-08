Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Fans bemused as Ronaldo claims gong over Salah: “He’s been the best player on the planet”

The Premier League Player of the Month award was not awarded to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, instead, it went to Cristiano Ronaldo. A decision that left Reds utterly baffled.

Liverpool’s No. 11 picked up from where he left off last season and then some, with nine goals and three assists to his name across all competitions.

Salah has been on another level and while not underappreciated by those of the Reds persuasion, it bizarrely remains the case outside of the club’s walls.

He was one of six players nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for September after goals against Leeds, Crystal Palace and Brentford.

However, the gong would go to Ronaldo after three goals in as many games with a brace against Newcastle on his return to Man United – two of those were tap ins.

The announcement was met by confusion as fans took to social media questioning how Salah continues to be overlooked time and time again:

The award is not one that has a huge influence on the season ahead, although Salah may have something to say about that, but that the No. 11 was overlooked is dumbfounding.

Salah has been in his own league in recent weeks and it has led to a debate over being currently the best in the world, let alone the Premier League.

Not the desired narrative though, is it. In the meantime, Salah will no doubt continue putting the ball in the back of the net as the Reds look to continue their unbeaten streak on their return to action.

