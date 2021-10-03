Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 3, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané (L) celebrates with team-mate Mohamed Salah after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Fans call for Liverpool to “give Salah what he wants” after “awe-inspiring” display

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool were pulled into an almighty fight at Anfield and twice saw their lead pegged back against Man City, with a 2-2 draw widely deemed as a fair result by fans.

Liverpool 2-2 Man City

Premier League (7), Anfield
October 3, 2021

Goals: Mane 59’, Salah 76’; Foden 69’; De Bruyne 81’

The enormity of the fixture was not lost on many, but Liverpool were fortunate not to go into halftime at least one goal behind thanks to a sloppy and lacklustre opening 45.

Jurgen Klopp’s men looked to have started the better of the two teams, pressing high and forcing early mistakes but they soon tired and there was little resistance in midfield as City pushed forward.

The break offered a time to reset and Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane injected life into the game, with the No. 10 opening the scoring in fine fashion.

Phil Foden would equalise with it all too easy for City to transition from right to left, only for Salah to again pop up with an early contender for goal of the season to restore the Reds’ lead.

But a deflected Kevin De Bruyne effort would again peg Liverpool back, with the spoils shared to keep Klopp’s side unbeaten heading into the October international break.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the draw on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

Salah continues to surprise in all the best ways…

“It’s really hard to deny that Salah is the best in the world currently.”

Ian Botti in the TIA comments.

 

On balance, it was a “fair” result for Liverpool…

 

The performance showed the importance of Trent…

 

And there’s plenty to improve defensively after the break…

“In the words of Alan Hanson “That’s absolutely diabolical, absolutely abysmal, very poor defending!”

Stephen Duncan on Facebook.

“What’s up with the defending of late? It’s been horrendous at best. One pass and the defence collapse, man marking absent, this just isn’t good enough.”

Hoxtygen in the TIA comments.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments