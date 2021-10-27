Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
PRESTON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 27, 2021: Liverpool's Divock Origi (L) celebrates with team-mate Kostas Tsimikas after scoring the second goal during the English Football League Cup 4th Round match between Preston North End FC and Liverpool FC at Deepdale. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Get it in the Louvre” – Liverpool fans loved Divock Origi’s Puskas-worthy goal

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool won 2-0 away to Preston in the fourth round in the League Cup on Wednesday night, with Divock Origi‘s stunning goal taking the plaudits after the game.

Preston 0-2 Liverpool

League Cup Fourth Round, Deepdale
October 27, 2021

Goals: Minamino 62′, Origi 84′

The Reds bounced into Deepdale still fresh off the back of the stunning 5-0 win at Man United, looking to reach the quarter-finals.

Jurgen Klopp predictably made wholesale changes, but it made little difference to the end result.

A tedious first half saw Preston enjoy the better chances, with Adrian making a key save and Neco Williams blocking the subsequent effort on the line.

Takumi Minamino fired Liverpool in front with a clever finish from close range just after the hour mark, however, easing fears of an upset.

The Reds’ win was sealed by an outrageous strike by Origi, who flicked a finish into the net in acrobatic fashion.

Here’s how supporters reacted to Liverpool’s win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

A solid but unspectacular victory was assessed…

PRESTON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 27, 2021: Liverpool's Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino during the English Football League Cup 4th Round match between Preston North End FC and Liverpool FC at Deepdale. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“Tough game but a good win. Great goal from Origi” – Derek Drury on Facebook.

 

There was plenty of love for Origi’s goal…

PRESTON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 27, 2021: Liverpool's Divock Origi scores the second goal during the English Football League Cup 4th Round match between Preston North End FC and Liverpool FC at Deepdale. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Tyler Morton also caught the eye…

PRESTON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 27, 2021: Liverpool's Tyler Morton during the English Football League Cup 4th Round match between Preston North End FC and Liverpool FC at Deepdale. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Some hailed Liverpool being a step closer to silverware…

PRESTON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 27, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp embraces goal-scorer Takumi Minamino after the English Football League Cup 4th Round match between Preston North End FC and Liverpool FC at Deepdale. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments