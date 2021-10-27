Liverpool won 2-0 away to Preston in the fourth round in the League Cup on Wednesday night, with Divock Origi‘s stunning goal taking the plaudits after the game.

Preston 0-2 Liverpool

League Cup Fourth Round, Deepdale

October 27, 2021

Goals: Minamino 62′, Origi 84′

The Reds bounced into Deepdale still fresh off the back of the stunning 5-0 win at Man United, looking to reach the quarter-finals.

Jurgen Klopp predictably made wholesale changes, but it made little difference to the end result.

A tedious first half saw Preston enjoy the better chances, with Adrian making a key save and Neco Williams blocking the subsequent effort on the line.

Takumi Minamino fired Liverpool in front with a clever finish from close range just after the hour mark, however, easing fears of an upset.

The Reds’ win was sealed by an outrageous strike by Origi, who flicked a finish into the net in acrobatic fashion.

Here’s how supporters reacted to Liverpool’s win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

A solid but unspectacular victory was assessed…

That’s 23 games unbeaten for Liverpool in all competitions now. — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) October 27, 2021

The big problem with every football match that will take place between now and the end of time is that not a single one of them will be better than Sunday, but at least we won and no one got injured. — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) October 27, 2021

“Tough game but a good win. Great goal from Origi” – Derek Drury on Facebook.

Liverpool win and advance to the next round. Pleased for Taki and Divock getting the goals. Also pleased for the young Reds who got game time. Keep going @LFC it's looking good! #LFC #YNWA #LFCFamily — Rod Robson (@rodrrobson) October 27, 2021

Good win @LFC the youngsters looked professional, good goals Taki & Origi. On to Brighton, big credit to Preston they were better than Utd ??? — Josh (@J_oshWilson) October 27, 2021

There was plenty of love for Origi’s goal…

Big Divy, outrageous ? — OLSC Raleigh (@LFCRaleigh) October 27, 2021

Get it in the Louvre. Now. pic.twitter.com/No00hVY5O8 — Ross (@rossic89) October 27, 2021

The greatest boxset I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/kkPN8bZOe4 — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) October 27, 2021

Divock. You big, beautiful, mad bastard. — Steven Scragg (@Scraggy_74) October 27, 2021

Divock Origi only cares about scoring the spectacular or the absurd. Has absolutely no time for normal goals. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) October 27, 2021

Divock Origi ~ “football miracles on a weekly basis” ? — Kerry Daniels (@kezmodo) October 27, 2021

Origi kills me only he can score like that — R8 ?? (@Nabyllionaire) October 27, 2021

origi taking notes off slab head for that goal pic.twitter.com/bo235h6c1r — ???? ?? (@LFCToby3) October 27, 2021

Just saw Man City lose in the league cup and Divock Origi score a scorpion kick in the same night. Never stop dreaming, kids — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) October 27, 2021

Tyler Morton also caught the eye…

Enjoyed watching Tyler Morton again tonight. Composed and clever use of the ball. Conor Bradley brave & direct when he came on too. Good to see #PNELIV — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) October 27, 2021

Great pass from Tyler Morton to start the move for the Minamino ?? #PNELIV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 27, 2021

Frankie de Jong has Tyler Morton posters on his wall — dean (@deanregan_) October 27, 2021

he's a damn midfield general

Tyler Morton has to make it here — Youri ? (@pg__Kenny) October 27, 2021

Tyler Morton has seriously impressed in the cup, wouldn't mind giving him some league minutes off the bench in games we lead comfortably — LFCAdam ?????? (Gerd Muller ?) #BLM (@SalahFanV1) October 27, 2021

Motm for me Morton, assured, takes up smart positions and anticipates danger, got more progressive with his passing as game went on including the key pass to Neco in opening goal. Neco himself also had a good game and Adrian made some critical saves and was solid throughout. — Red (@TaintlessRed) October 27, 2021

Some hailed Liverpool being a step closer to silverware…

Morton very tidy in possession. Big Div Great finish. Win and Into the quarters is all that matters. #LFC pic.twitter.com/3kFFbgsTch — ??????Nick Darnley*?????? (@Darnley08) October 27, 2021

Job done, into the next round. 3 good results away from Wembley. #LFC #YNWA — CHAMP19NS 2020 (@faisalkhanlfc1) October 27, 2021