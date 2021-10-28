The watching media were left stunned by Divock Origi‘s goal in Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Preston, on an otherwise low-key night after the magic of Old Trafford.

The Reds reached the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday evening, as their unstoppable recent form continues.

A much-changed Liverpool side got the better of their Championship opponents at Deepdale, thanks to goals from Takumi Minamino and Origi.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side will find out who they have are to be pitted against in the quarter-finals on Saturday morning, with holders Man City dumped out by West Ham on penalties.

Here’s a look at how the media reacted to Liverpool’s latest victory.

There was only one place to start: Origi’s scorpion-kick moment of genius…

Josh O’Brien of the Mirror was in awe of the Belgian’s acrobatic strike, hailing him as a key squad player:

“A cult hero among the Anfield faithful, Origi showed why as he contorted himself to deliver a stunning back-heeled lob over Declan Rudd. […] “Origi has a number of stunning moments to look back on in a Liverpool shirt for a player who enjoyed at best a bit-part role, his goal tonight the latest in a line of memorable efforts. “An act of delightful inspiration and improvisation, Origi is a perfect example of how crucial back-up forwards can be to a side challenging on four fronts over the course of a lengthy season.”

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, former Liverpool captain Jamie Redknapp waxed lyrical over the finish:

“Origi has had some amazing moments for Liverpool and that goal was quite incredible. “We’ve seen improvisation like that before from the likes of Olivier Giroud and Henrikh Mkhitaryan and this is just an incredible finish.”

It was a night when other individuals also impressed, though…

O’Brien felt Adrian was a standout performer between the sticks, and like Origi, he has plenty still to offer:

“Adrian upped sticks from East London to Anfield when he made the switch from West Ham two years ago, by which time he was deemed a reliable option to deputise for first-choice Alisson. “However, his reputation has taken a hit since the move after a string of errors while Liverpool ’s usual shot-stopper was side-lined with injury led to a decline in faith from manager Klopp. “Ultimately, Adrian proved he still has something to offer – making a stunning first-half save to deny Sean Maguire from putting the hosts in front from close-range. “The 34-year-old will be grateful for the minutes given he is likely to be named in the match-day squad for the home Premier League clash against Brighton on Saturday while Kelleher recovers.”

TIA’s James Nalton liked the look of youngster Tyler Morton in the middle of the park:

“Two names stood out when the lineups were released, those of teenagers Harvey Blair and Tyler Morton. The latter was able to take his chance in what was a promising display. “He was calm and composed on his second appearance for the club and his first start. His passing was neat and tidy, finishing the game with a pass success of 94 percent. […] “He played a handful of forward-thinking, line-breaking passes which helped Liverpool progress the ball forward — something few other players were managing to do accurately. “There were occasional moments of good covering defensively, too, and as Jones and Ox are not known for their reactive defending, he was often left isolated. “Despite this, he still kept his composure and put in one of the best displays in red on the night.”

The Mirror‘s Mark Jones lauded the excellent Neco Williams in a tweaked role:

“There was a time when he was first breaking into the first-team picture that Klopp tried to turn Williams into a full-back who could do a job for him on both sides. “Covering for both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson would of course be invaluable in one player, but one chasing the young Welshman got from Tariq Lamptey at Brighton his spells on the left soon ended – even though he has still played there for his country. “Here he was used in an attacking right-sided spot when right-back Conor Bradley was brought on for the eager but green Harvey Blair in the second half, pushing forward soon creating the opening goal for Minamino. “Williams is still raw, but he’s clearly a player Klopp and Liverpool are happy to keep around, and his versatility is one of the main reasons for that.”

With City out, could the League Cup be heading to Anfield this season?

The Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle believes a trip to Wembley could be on the cards:

“After the feast in recent weeks, the law of averages suggested a forgettable encounter was due, Liverpool’s run of scoring at least three times in successive away games coming to an end at nine. “No matter. With Man City dumped out at West Ham, the Carabao Cup has become an increasingly possible route to silverware for Klopp’s side. “And Minamino won’t mind too much if Saturday’s quarter-final draw puts Liverpool on the road once again.”

On the march to Wembley…?? pic.twitter.com/noDzFsoj0p — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) October 27, 2021

The Echo‘s Paul Gorst was of a similar mindset, saying Klopp could now take the competition more seriously: