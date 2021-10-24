It’s drinks all around for all those of Liverpool persuasion after an “insane” 5-0 win against Man United, with the manager revelling in a thumping victory at Old Trafford.

After having been dealt more than our fair share of misery at the home of United, it was about time that it was dished back out and the Reds did just that, in style.

Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah all inflicted damage on the scoreboard as Liverpool tore Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team apart in 45 electrifying minutes that were still far from the Reds’ best.

The Egyptian would inflict further pain after the interval to complete his hat-trick and see the scoreboard tick over to read 5-0, leaving no question marks over their capabilities.

And Klopp “couldn’t be happier” with what he saw from his team on Sunday and a cold one is in order on the trip back to Merseyside.

“Three points against a real opponent but you have to understand these games right. We got lost against Aston Villa and you have to learn from it,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“We smashed Crystal Palace once and the results are not interesting. I analyse the games, we can play better football and have to concentrate more.

“5-0, I couldn’t be happier, it is exceptional. Absolutely outstanding.

“I have a few defeats in my mind which was not necessary, but we won today so we drink beer on the way home!”

It was an “insane” result that was not quite what he expected but he did acknowledge his team have added another chapter to the history books as they set out to do many years ago.

“What can I say? Did I expect that? No. What we did in the last third was insane. Pressing high, winning balls, scored wonderful goals,” he added.

“I told them at half-time to play better. We started incredibly well and stopped playing football.

“We controlled the game after the fifth, it was not about scoring more, just trying to get out without more injuries.

“The result is insane, I asked if there was one like this in history and if there isn’t then it will take a while. The players put a nice piece in the book.

“It is special but we don’t celebrate like crazy, we have respect for the opponents. We were lucky in some moments, United are not in their best moment.”