MADRID, SPAIN - Monday, February 17, 2020: An exterior view of the Estadio Estadio Metropolitano ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg match between Club Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  

LIVE: Atletico vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ Champions League clash here!

It’s another big Champions League night as Liverpool men face Atletico Madrid, aiming to collect their first away win against the Spaniards. We’re live to bring you the latest!

Kickoff at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium is 8pm (UK), the referee is Daniel Siebert (GER).

Tonight’s blog is run by Joanna Durkan, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @JoannaDurkan_ & in the comments below.

Teams

Opponent: Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Kondogbia, Hermoso, Carrasco; Koke, Lemar, De Paul; Felix, Griezmann

Subs: Lecomte, Gimenez, Lodi, Vrsaljko, Llorente, Herrera, Suarez, Correa, Cunha

Liverpool: Alisson; Trent, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Milner, Keita; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Phillips, Tsimikas, Williams, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Origi

Our coverage updates automatically below:

