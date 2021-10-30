Liverpool meet a familiar face today but there will be no niceties until after the final whistle with a win a must against Brighton. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK), the referee is Mike Dean.

Today’s blog is run by Joanna Durkan, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @JoannaDurkan_ & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson ; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Keita, Jones; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian , Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton, Jota, Origi, Minamino

Brighton: Sanchez; Veltman, Duffy, Dunk, Cucurella; Bissouma, Lallana, Moder, March; Trossard, Mwepu

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Webster, Maupay, Mac Allister, Gross, Locadia, Roberts, Sarmiento

Our coverage updates automatically below: