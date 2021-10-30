Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 30, 2021: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson scores the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Brighton – Follow the Reds’ league match here!

Liverpool meet a familiar face today but there will be no niceties until after the final whistle with a win a must against Brighton. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK), the referee is Mike Dean.

Today’s blog is run by Joanna Durkan, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @JoannaDurkan_ & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Keita, Jones; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton, Jota, Origi, Minamino

Brighton: Sanchez; Veltman, Duffy, Dunk, Cucurella; Bissouma, Lallana, Moder, March; Trossard, Mwepu

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Webster, Maupay, Mac Allister, Gross, Locadia, Roberts, Sarmiento

Our coverage updates automatically below:

