PRESTON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 27, 2021: Liverpool's Takumi Minamino during the English Football League Cup 4th Round match between Preston North End FC and Liverpool FC at Deepdale. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Preston vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ League Cup clash here!

Liverpool’s League Cup exploits continue tonight against the Championship’s Preston in the fourth round, and they have a familiar face in their ranks. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Deepdale is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is David Coote.

Tonight’s blog is run by Joanna Durkan, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @JoannaDurkan_ & in the comments below.

Teams

Preston: Rudd; Van den Berg, Cunningham, Lindsay, McCann, Rafferty, Hughes, Ledson, Maguire, Barkhuizen, Potts

Subs: Iversen, Bauer, Huntington, Storey, Earl, Whiteman, Johnson, Sinclair, Riis

Liverpool: Adrian; Williams, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas; Morton, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones; Blair, Minamino, Origi

Subs: Hughes, Pitaluga, Konate, Phillips, Beck, Dixon-Bonner, Bradley, Jota, Firmino

Our coverage updates automatically below:

