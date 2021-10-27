Liverpool’s League Cup exploits continue tonight against the Championship’s Preston in the fourth round, and they have a familiar face in their ranks. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Deepdale is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is David Coote.

Tonight's blog is run by Joanna Durkan

Teams

Preston: Rudd; Van den Berg, Cunningham, Lindsay, McCann, Rafferty, Hughes, Ledson, Maguire, Barkhuizen, Potts

Subs: Iversen, Bauer, Huntington, Storey, Earl, Whiteman, Johnson, Sinclair, Riis

Liverpool: Adrian; Williams, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas; Morton, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones; Blair, Minamino, Origi

Subs: Hughes, Pitaluga, Konate, Phillips, Beck, Dixon-Bonner, Bradley, Jota, Firmino

