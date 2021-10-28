Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

Liverpool add to hectic festive period with run of 9 games in 27 days

Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Preston secured their place in the final eight of the League Cup for the fourth time under Jurgen Klopp, meaning the festive period just got busier.

With 11 changes at Deepdale, it was never going to be the free-flowing football that Liverpool have readily supplied in the early stages of the season.

The Reds were made to work for it but second-half goals from Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi would be enough for a win and a place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The possible opponents in the next round are Arsenal, Chelsea, Brentford, Leicester, West Ham, Tottenham and Sunderland, the latter of whom are the only non-Premier League side remaining.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 27, 2021: Liverpool's Divock Origi (L) celebrates with team-mate Kostas Tsimikas after scoring the second goal during the English Football League Cup 4th Round match between Preston North End FC and Liverpool FC at Deepdale. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

While the draw is on Saturday, the quarter-final tie will not take place until the week commencing December 20, adding another fixture to an already packed schedule.

In December, Jurgen Klopp‘s side will now contest nine games in the space of 27 days across three different competitions.

With Liverpool travelling to Tottenham on December 19, the expectation will be that the Reds’ League Cup tie will be scheduled for Wednesday, December 22, four days before Anfield’s Boxing Day clash with Leeds.

Liverpool’s Festive Fixture List

2H214X3 Madrid, Spain. 19th Oct, 2021. Liverpool players celebrate a goal at the Uefa Champions League match between Atletico de Madrid CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain. Credit: Christian Bertrand/Alamy Live News

  • Everton (A) – December 1, 8.15pm
  • Wolves (A) – December 4, 3pm
  • AC Milan (A) – December 7, 8pm
  • Aston Villa (H) – December 11, 3pm
  • Newcastle (H) – December 16, 8pm
  • Tottenham (A) – December 19, 4.30pm
  • League Cup Quarter-final – December 21/22
  • Leeds (H) – December 26, 12.30pm
  • Leicester (A) – December 28, 8pm

With meetings with Everton, AC Milan and Leicester also on the billing, Klopp will need to utilise his squad during the December period with an average gap between games of three days.

Liverpool typically thrives with such a schedule but with drop offs in years gone by after the festive period, managing this run of games will hold the key heading into 2022.

And should the Reds emerge from their League Cup quarter-final, they will not have to wait long for the semi-final doubleheader which is scheduled for the week commencing January 3 and January 10.

Liverpool will, of course, be without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita should they make it that far due to their Africa Cup of Nations involvement, in addition to the FA Cup third round.

All in all, from Brighton on Saturday until Leicester on December 28, Liverpool will contest 15 more games in 2021.

