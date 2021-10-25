There were stunning individual performances all over the pitch in Liverpool’s 5-0 win at Man United, on a special day for the Reds at Old Trafford.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men were absolutely relentless on Sunday afternoon, picking up one of the greatest away victories in the club’s history.

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick, further showing why he is unrivalled in the world currently, while Naby Keita and Diogo Jota also got on the scoresheet.

The win takes Liverpool seven points clear of United, who were dire, which arguably puts them out of the Premier League title race already. We, meanwhile, are up to second place, just a point off Chelsea.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, the Independent, BBC Sport, FotMob and the TIA readers.

The remarkable Salah (9.8) was unsurprisingly the star man at Old Trafford, almost averaging a perfect 10 rating overall.

The Egyptian King continues to perform at an astonishing level, adding three more goals to his tally and scoring for the 10th game in a row.

TIA’s James Nalton believes Salah should be “nailed on for this year’s Ballon d’Or”, describing his performance as “complete.”

Ian Doyle of the Echo claimed the 29-year-old “truly is the best player in the world right now” – it’s almost impossible to argue.

The excellent Keita (8.9) was next up in the reckoning, scoring and assisting and bouncing back from plenty of criticism away to Atletico Madrid in midweek.

The Independent‘s Lawrence Ostlere and Alex Pattle praised the Guinean’s “great composure” for his goal and the hope is that his injury isn’t too serious.

In third place was Trent Alexander-Arnold (8.3), who was outstanding at right-back, chipping in with a customary assist.

Off the ball, Nalton felt he “covered well in other positions when required” and that his “body shape was good when he found himself isolated.”

It wasn’t a day when any Reds player did even remotely poorly, with James Milner (7.1) getting the lowest average but surely only because he went off injured very early on.

Up next for Liverpool is the League Cup fourth round trip to Preston on Wednesday evening (7.45pm BST).