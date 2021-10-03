Mohamed Salah can equal his best-ever goalscoring run for Liverpool if he finds the back of the net against Man City, while Roberto Firmino presents a valuable option.

Salah has scored in his last six Liverpool appearances. His best sequence with the club is seven, set twice – in March 2018 and also in April 2018.

The Egyptian has scored six times against City in 11 Liverpool appearances in all competitions and has scored in three of the last four encounters.

He is the only Liverpool player to score against City from the penalty spot in both league meetings of a season.

Salah has also scored in each of Liverpool’s last four league games. Only once before has he netted in five in a row in the top flight for the club – January to March 2018.

Supersub Bobby

Firmino scored his first Liverpool goal against City at the Etihad in November 2015 in a 4-1 win.

He has played more times against City in all competitions (16) than he has against any other team – one more than against Man United. He has scored five times.

Firmino has scored all of his three goals this season coming off the bench. His last nine have come away from Anfield since scoring the winner against Tottenham in December 2020.

He could make his 250th start for the Reds in all competitions.

Unstoppable force meets immovable object?

This game will be played between the team that has scored most league goals this season in the top flight (Liverpool with 15), and the team that has conceded fewest (City with 1).

The Reds hold the longest current unbeaten league run in England’s top-four divisions.

They have not lost in 16 games, with 12 wins and four draws.

Klopp vs. Pep

In 21 head-to-head’s with Pep Guardiola as a manager, Jurgen Klopp has won nine and lost nine.

Against City as Reds boss, Klopp has won five of 12 league games, with three draws and four defeats, two of those wins coming in the last nine – both at Anfield.

Anfield awe

City’s last victory at Anfield in front of fans came in May 2003 when former Reds strikers Nicolas Anelka and Robbie Fowler played up front, with Anelka scoring both goals in a 2-1 win after Liverpool had led.

They have won twice in their last 30 league visits and in the last 34 in league and cup.

They have taken eight points from the last possible 54 at Anfield.

City have kept one clean sheet in their last 27 league visits and only two in the last 44 in all competitions.

Milner’s record eyed

Gabriel Jesus scored City’s winner at Chelsea last weekend. He has scored in 44 top-flight games and is yet to lose, winning 42 and drawing two.

Only James Milner (54) and Darius Vassell (46), both ex-City, have scored in more Premier League games without ending on the losing side.

The referee

Each of City’s last five games with Paul Tierney in charge have come against Leicester or Tottenham.

He has issued 16 yellow cards in his five Premier League games this season.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 8, Mane 4, Firmino 3, Jota 3, Minamino 2, Fabinho 1, Henderson 1, Jones 1, Keita 1, Origi 1, own goals 1

Man City: Mahrez 4, Gabriel Jesus 3, Torres 3, Grealish 2, own goals 2, Ake 1, Silva 1, Cancelo 1, De Bruyne 1, Foden 1, Gundogan 1, Laporte 1, Palmer 1, Rodri 1, Sterling 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).