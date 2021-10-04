With his wondergoal at Anfield, Mohamed Salah not only scored his ninth goal of the season but also equalled his best-ever goalscoring run for Liverpool.

The 29-year-old was a level above the rest against Man City, providing two world-class moments that will live long in the memory as the Reds played out a frantic 2-2 draw.

Salah got Liverpool up and running by setting up Sadio Mane‘s opener in a hint of what was to come, with his stunning solo goal arriving just 17 minutes later.

Evading multiple tackles, expertly working the space and superbly finishing at a tight angle on his right-foot left jaws dropped as Anfield rose to its feet in delirium.

Reds are witnessing currently the best player in the world and arguably one of the best the club has ever seen, his numbers and performances are a testament to just that.

And his incredible goal means he has scored in each of his last seven games, ensuring it equals his best-ever scoring run having done so twice before in his Liverpool career.

Chelsea, Leeds, AC Milan, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Porto and Man City have all had the privilege of collecting the ball out of the back of their net off the boot of Salah.

A total of seven games for a return of eight goals, and the trip to Watford after the international break presents the No. 11 with the chance to make it eight games on the bounce with a goal.

It would see him surpass his current record of seven, previously set in March 2018 and also in April 2018, and you would not bet against him doing so.

Moreover, in Europe’s top leagues only Karim Benzema (9) and Erling Haaland (7) have scored more than Salah in domestic action so far this season.

And the scary thing for the opposition is, it feels like Salah is only just getting started.