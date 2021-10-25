Mohamed Salah has delivered another short, bold statement after more goalscoring heroics for Liverpool, insisting “winning should always be the only option” for his side.

In the public eye, Salah is a man of few words; when he does speak, he certainly makes it count.

Having given a clear view of his stance in contract talks as he declared before Sunday’s trip to Old Trafford that “I would love to stay until the last day of my [career],” the No. 11 followed that up with a hat-trick.

Those goals sealed a 5-0 win over Man United and made Salah the highest-scoring African player in Premier League history, helping Liverpool keep up the pace with Chelsea at the top of the table.

After the game, Salah told Sky Sports: “We won the Premier League two years ago and know what it takes…we play for the title.”

It is a big statement from the world’s best player, and he doubled down on this with a 10-word post on his social media accounts:

“With this team,” he wrote, “winning should always be the only option.”

That attitude is certainly shared throughout a Liverpool side who are unbeaten in 13 games so far this season, winning 10 of those and drawing only three – against Chelsea, Brentford and Man City.

Jordan Henderson, the architect of Salah’s hat-trick goal in Manchester, was among those to applaud the Egyptian in support.

The appreciation of Salah is evident across Jurgen Klopp‘s squad, which will hopefully manifest itself in a new long-term contract for the world-class 29-year-old as talks continue.