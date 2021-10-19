Frenetic was the word as Liverpool were left to clinch a win from the penalty spot despite racing to a two-goal lead in the first 13 minutes at Atletico Madrid.

The Reds travelled to the Spanish capital and the scene of their sixth European Cup triumph for the third game of Group B, with a chance to open up a sizeable advantage.

Atletico Madrid were a side the Reds had previously beaten just once in six meetings, with the two under Jurgen Klopp having both ended in a defeat.

It wasn’t to be the case this time around, although Liverpool did make hard work of it.

Mohamed Salah‘s rich vein of form continued as he weaved around a handful of defenders to open up space on the edge of the area, a costly mistake for the hosts.

There would be a review on the goalscorer as James Milner looked to have diverted the ball into the far corner, but the No. 11 would be credited with the goal in the end.

It was the ninth game in a row that Salah has been on the scoresheet, the first Red to do complete such a feat.

But in the goal of the night stakes, Naby Keita may have had his match with a thumping instinctual volley that was beyond Jan Oblak before he could even blink.

Liverpool in a commanding 2-0 lead with just 13 minutes gone.

It then went a little pear-shaped for the Reds as defensive structure and pressure went out of the window as Antoine Griezmann scored two goals in 14 minutes.

More scares would come but Alisson was up to the task to provide the platform for Salah to net the winner, which he did from the penalty spot in ruthless fashion.

A record-breaking goal that now makes him the club’s top goalscorer in the Champions League with 31, surpassing Steven Gerrard’s previous record of 30.

Jordan Henderson‘s celebration says it all.

Liverpool would ultimately hang on despite a penalty scare of their own that was overturned by the referee after consulting the monitor, but where is the fun in the easy way…

The result would make for happy Reds at the full-time whistle, with the 3-2 victory creating a five-point buffer in Group B after just three games.

While not entirely convincing, the result maintains Liverpool’s formidable unbeaten run which now stretches to 21 games across all competitions.

And with a trip to Man United on Sunday there is no better time to make it 22. Let’s make it happen, Liverpool.