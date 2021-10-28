Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Origi finish inspired by Maguire – 5 things fans are talking about after Preston 0-2 Liverpool

As victories go, the one at Preston was a case of simply getting the job done irrespective of how pretty it was to the eye but some standout moments still emerged.

Flashes of quality are what would separate Liverpool and the Championship’s Preston, with Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi both adding to the League Cup tally on Wednesday night.

The latter added some flair to the contest with an unorthodox finish that snuffed out any lingering hope the hosts had of taking it to a penalty shootout.

In the end, five academy players were handed minutes, fringe players were handed their chance and a place in the quarter-finals of the League Cup was secured.

And here’s what fans are talking about following the latest win.

 

Jones’ shirt finds a new home

PRESTON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 27, 2021: Liverpool's Curtis Jones looks on as a supporter runs onto the pitch after the English Football League Cup 4th Round match between Preston North End FC and Liverpool FC at Deepdale. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It’s such a simple gesture but its meaning is significant and these young lads will not forget it.

It’s the little things in life and this is one that immediately brings a smile. Class from Jones.

 

Origi’s inspiration from Maguire

Need we say anymore…

 

Morton and Steve Rogers?

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 21, 2021: Liverpool's Tyler Morton during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

In his first full start, Tyler Morton impressed once more as the deepest lying midfielder having shown off his willingness to get on the ball and a cool head.

Jurgen Klopp remains impressed with his football brain but he admitted the 18-year-old now needs to be sent “directly to the gym” to make him first-team ready.

Reds have been excited by what they’ve seen and even Steve Rogers made an appearance with the transformation in the gym in mind:

He’s going to be an exciting talent to watch.

 

Coach Milner…?

Not in the matchday squad due to injury but Milner was at Preston all the same, offering his support as he so often has since joining Liverpool, irrespective of if he is playing or not.

He’s a top-class professional and the Reds’ young guns will have greatly benefitted from his presence.

Always good to see things like this and perhaps a coaching gig after he hangs up the boots is in the reckoning?

 

Oops…

Klopp really hasn’t been fond of this competition, has he?

But an ‘accidental’ League Cup win doesn’t sound all that bad, a day out at Wembley – what’s not to like?

