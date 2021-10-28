As victories go, the one at Preston was a case of simply getting the job done irrespective of how pretty it was to the eye but some standout moments still emerged.

Flashes of quality are what would separate Liverpool and the Championship’s Preston, with Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi both adding to the League Cup tally on Wednesday night.

The latter added some flair to the contest with an unorthodox finish that snuffed out any lingering hope the hosts had of taking it to a penalty shootout.

In the end, five academy players were handed minutes, fringe players were handed their chance and a place in the quarter-finals of the League Cup was secured.

And here’s what fans are talking about following the latest win.

Jones’ shirt finds a new home

It’s such a simple gesture but its meaning is significant and these young lads will not forget it.

Made my nephew and his nephew over the moon ???? what it’s all about ?? https://t.co/mD3bYOvam4 — Missy Bo Kearns (@bokearnsxxx) October 28, 2021

It’s the little things in life and this is one that immediately brings a smile. Class from Jones.

Origi’s inspiration from Maguire

Love Divock Origi taking the piss out of Harry Maguire with that finish ? pic.twitter.com/NR1FGmDBQg — LFC Mumble (@lfcmumble) October 27, 2021

Need we say anymore…

Morton and Steve Rogers?

In his first full start, Tyler Morton impressed once more as the deepest lying midfielder having shown off his willingness to get on the ball and a cool head.

Jurgen Klopp remains impressed with his football brain but he admitted the 18-year-old now needs to be sent “directly to the gym” to make him first-team ready.

Reds have been excited by what they’ve seen and even Steve Rogers made an appearance with the transformation in the gym in mind:

Tyler Morton hoy/ Tyler Morton después de que Klopp lo mande al gym. ? #LFC pic.twitter.com/KQonyIAAvp — Pamela Cardenas (@Gatitapam) October 27, 2021

Klopp’s post match comments were spot on about Morton. He need only look at Jones to see how much a bulkier physique will benefit him. Obviously that’s an age thing though, and gym time too, but he’s definitely already got the football brain. Excited for the future. — Dominic Ainsworth (@dominica52) October 27, 2021

Tyler Morton is one for the future! Love the look of him. Played with composure and started to boss midfield eventually. Another promising player for us! #LFC — Matt (@Hardy_88_Matt) October 28, 2021

He’s going to be an exciting talent to watch.

Coach Milner…?

Not in the matchday squad due to injury but Milner was at Preston all the same, offering his support as he so often has since joining Liverpool, irrespective of if he is playing or not.

He’s a top-class professional and the Reds’ young guns will have greatly benefitted from his presence.

I just love having Milner in our squad. He’s such a valuable member on and off the pitch. Didn’t have to come tonight, top class ?? pic.twitter.com/FJmvgxOfCG — ??? (@lfcels_) October 27, 2021

James Milner is so key to this football club. He was there vs Shrewsbury last year when the rest of the squad were away and he was there yesterday supporting the youngsters. What a guy ? pic.twitter.com/hJSFmshzj0 — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) October 28, 2021

Always good to see things like this and perhaps a coaching gig after he hangs up the boots is in the reckoning?

Oops…

Klopp overjoyed now that it appears he’ll have another League Cup fixture on the cards pic.twitter.com/pPCdHkI3m2 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 27, 2021

Klopp when he accidentally wins the Carabao Cup pic.twitter.com/4txIFEfkdZ — Justin (@juza_23) October 27, 2021

Klopp really hasn’t been fond of this competition, has he?

But an ‘accidental’ League Cup win doesn’t sound all that bad, a day out at Wembley – what’s not to like?