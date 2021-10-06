Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Reds scout Olympiacos talent & 4 could miss Atletico clash – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool, international break…that must mean bad news and wild rumours! Not really, of course, but there do tend to be a few of each at these times.

 

One transfer we’re considering…and one we won’t have to

You may have seen Divock Origi linked to Barcelona – but here’s precisely why you don’t need to pay a whole lot of attention to the stories.

It’s very, very unlikely to be a January transfer being pursued – but here’s one that feasibly could be.

Liverpool reportedly scouted Olympiacos’ young attacking midfielder Aguibou Camara recently, in a match against Fenerbahce, and were so impressed they’ve “started asking around” about his availability.

The 20-year-old plays both as a No10 and from the flank and is already a Guinea senior international – so there might be a character reference coming from Naby Keita if the interest is legit.

 

Senior stars talk

  • Dusan Vlahovic has refused to sign a new Fiorentina contract, so expect more boring and pointless links with Arsenal and Spurs in January before he inevitably heads to a Juve or Inter
  • Max Aarons is one of the right-backs Man United are considering moving for in January and at this point we suspect Ole is trolling the fanbase by signing someone for every position except the defensive midfielder they need most
  • Harry Winks wants to leave Spurs in January and will consider a move abroad, presumably because there’s less chance those teams will have watched his level of performance over the last 18 months and might still offer him a salary

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

You either had this or you wanted it. There is no other option.

Tonight’s late fixture is Italy vs Spain! It sounds like a European Championship final or something, but it’s only the Nations League we’re afraid. Semis, too.

 

