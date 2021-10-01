There’s a lot to be said for a new squad photo being released every season, a moment in time captured for the history books with a longing for success to be tied with it.

For Liverpool, season 2021/22 acts as a fresh start after a tumultuous campaign the year prior that failed to see another piece of silverware added to the cabinet.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men are to compete across four fronts and while no trophies were at their feet for this photocall, we all hope that will change come this time next year.

It also acts as a reminder of the photo lost to history with the pandemic season making it so the squad picture with the club’s first league title in 30 years was forever lost.

But with normality back in our lives, Liverpool assembled for their first squad picture in two years and a behind-the-scenes look from the club offered up some interesting moments!

Thiago’s Taxi at Harvey’s service

Thiago giving Harvey a lift back after the team photo, so wholesome. pic.twitter.com/cAdJLP38Ho — Samue (@SamueILFC) September 30, 2021

The 18-year-old had to make his way over to the photoshoot in crutches after his horrible ankle injury, but he wouldn’t be made to do it twice with his midfield comrade supplying the goods.

At the helm of the club’s golf cart, Thiago is cruising his way toward the main building with Elliott safely seated at the back with his moon boot back on after taking it off for the photo. A brilliant moment to see.

“They see me rolling…”

Plenty of jokes from Virg!

Liverpool missed their No. 4 on the field last season, but the absence of his character off the pitch would have been felt just as profoundly by his teammates.

But he took centre-stage once more in the inside look at the Reds’ photocall, with Joel Matip – or shall we say ‘Ballon d’Or candidate’ – a favourite target thanks to his red boots and “majestic walk.”

He provided plenty of reasons to laugh as the logistics of the photo rumbled on, taking pride in showing leadership in the back row.

Robbo at the front, again…

“Oh, why am I always on the front?!”

Some may break it gently but Van Dijk was straight in with, “Because you’re small” with a wry grin.

And the left-back’s experience was compounded when Trent got a position at the top row behind him, which was justified only for his “stupid hair.”

A lot can no doubt sympathise with Robertson on this one having gone through the school photo experience a time or two.

Can’t handle the cold

If the Reds had anticipated a warm welcome for their picture, they were badly mistaken as the English weather is never too kind – and it showed on the faces of more than one player!

A windy, gloomy day at Kirkby saw Alisson have his jumper on until the last minute and Kostas Tsimikas desperate to keep himself warm – but the Greek Scouser caught Klopp’s attention.

“The Greek Scouser, come on, it’s not that cold,” the boss said, although, he did say that while in a jacket and long pants. “You get used to it, after fix or six years you will be fine!”

We’re not so sure on that last point Jurgen, Brits love talking and complaining about the weather!

The first for 8

With, sadly, no squad picture take last season it made for a first experience for a handful of Reds, eight to be exact.

Takumi Minamino, Tsimikas, Neco Williams, Thiago, Ibrahima Konate, Nat Phillips, Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott were all new faces compared to the 2019/20 season.