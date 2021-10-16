Mohamed Salah was again unbelievable and unplayable in Liverpool’s 5-0 victory away to Watford, but others weren’t too far behind.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men made the trip to Vicarage Road on Saturday lunchtime, delivering a wonderful all-around performance.

Sadio Mane put Liverpool ahead after profiting from a superb Salah through ball before Roberto Firmino tapped home from a James Milner assist.

Firmino added two more after the interval to complete his hat-trick, while Salah scored another virtuoso effort in between.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, BBC Sport, FotMob and the TIA readers.

Salah (9.6) is the world’s best player at the moment and his incredible average rating sums up how good he was on Saturday.

Not wanting to be overshadowed by Mane and Firmino, the 29-year-old scored one of his greatest-ever goals, not to mention registering a memorable assist.

TIA’s Joanna Durkan gave Salah a perfect 10/10 rating, describing him as “relentless” and hailing his strike as “jaw-dropping.”

Ian Doyle of the Echo also gave the Egyptian King a 10, saying his goal was “ridiculously good”, on another remarkable day at the office.

Firmino (9.2) was in second place, netting a hat-trick and making nine recoveries according to FotMob, highlighting his off-the-ball work.

Durkan felt it was a “welcome confidence booster” for the Brazilian, who hasn’t always been at his best since the early months of 2020.

Completing the top-three were Trent Alexander-Arnold (8.3) and James Milner (8.3), both of whom were influential in their own right.

Doyle claimed that Trent’s passing was full of “outrageous confidence and accuracy”, while the evergreen Milner enjoyed a 90 percent pass completion rate.

This wasn’t a day for bad performances, so Jordan Henderson (7.5) and Naby Keita‘s (7.5) bottom-placed ratings should not be scrutinised in the slightest. Both were impressive.

Liverpool only have three days before their next game, with a taxing Champions League trip to Atletico Madrid to look forward to on Tuesday evening (8pm BST).