Liverpool will only leave Anfield for one of their five fixtures this November, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side able to book their place in the Champions League last 16.

The Reds ended October with disappointment, with a 2-2 draw with Brighton played out after four consecutive wins over Watford, Atletico Madrid, Man United and Preston.

Nevertheless, Liverpool remain unbeaten this season, and on a run of 24 games without defeat – 20 in the Premier League – stretching back to last term.

Klopp will demand a response from his players as October turns to November, with their first outing of the month a potentially decisive one in the Champions League.

Here are Liverpool‘s key dates for the diary in November, including fixtures for the under-23s, under-19s, under-18s and women’s sides.

November 3 – Atletico Madrid (H)

Beat Atletico at Anfield, and Liverpool are into the knockout stages of the Champions League. It’s as simple as that.

Perhaps simple is the wrong word, but victory over Diego Simeone’s side would ensure progress to the last 16, with two further Group B ties to play after that.

Atletico were shocked by the Reds’ attacking approach in the reverse fixture in October, but then fought their way back into the game before Antoine Griezmann’s red card.

Griezmann’s suspension could see Luis Suarez start at Anfield.

November 7 – West Ham (A)

After taking on Atletico, Liverpool are faced with one of the Premier League‘s most impressive sides in West Ham, who are on an excellent run under David Moyes.

The Hammers won 4-1 away to Aston Villa on Sunday, but face a trip to Genk in the Europa League on Thursday night – less than 72 hours before the Reds arrive in east London.

It will test the resolve of Moyes’ side, particularly with Liverpool eager to respond to a bitter draw with Brighton last time out in the league.

November 8-16 – International break

This month brings the final international break of the year, and hopefully this will be the least disruptive of the three so far.

Prior to November’s interval, Liverpool were embroiled in controversy over the travel situation regarding Alisson and Fabinho on duty with Brazil, due to quarantine rules in the UK.

Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino have all been called up for this month’s clashes with Colombia and Argentina, but fortunately, there will be no such problem this time around.

November 20 – Arsenal (H)

The trip to West Ham is Liverpool’s only away game in November, and the visit of Arsenal after the international break is the first of three in a row at Anfield.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last nine heading into this month, including league wins over Norwich, Burnley, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Leicester, with Watford to come before they head to Merseyside.

They are slowly finding their feet this season, and could be a challenge for Klopp’s Reds.

November 24 – Porto (H)

If Liverpool don’t manage to seal a last-16 berth with victory over Atletico, they will have another chance before the end of the month at home to Porto.

Another high-scoring win cannot be expected, despite the Reds’ history against the Portuguese side, but Klopp will be hoping to rotate if possible.

Given the injury situation in midfield at the start of the month, it could be a chance for the likes of Tyler Morton and Takumi Minamino.

November 27 – Southampton (H)

The month ends with a home clash with Southampton, with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side in unremarkable form so far this campaign.

Southampton have not won at Anfield since the League Cup semi-finals in 2017, with their last win away to Liverpool in the league coming in 2013.

But having sealed his first-ever win over Klopp last season, Hasenhuttl will be looking to repeat the feat this time around.

Liverpool Academy and Women’s Fixtures

U23s

West Ham (A) – Premier League 2 – Sat, Nov 6, 2pm

Port Vale (A) – EFL Trophy – Tue, Nov 9, 7pm

Crystal Palace (H) – Premier League 2 – Sat, Nov 20, 1pm

Leicester (H) – Premier League 2 – Sun, Nov 28, 2pm

U18s

Atletico Madrid (H) – UEFA Youth League – Wed, Nov 3, 3pm

Middlesbrough (H) – U18 Premier League – Sat, Nov 6, 12.30pm

Blackburn (A) – U18 Premier League – Sat, Nov 20, 11am

Porto (H) – UEFA Youth League – Wed, Nov 24, 2pm

Man City (H) – U18 Premier League Cup – Sat, Nov 27, 11am

