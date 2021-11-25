Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Ali derides PL schedule & Thiago’s strike stuns the world – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool, top of the group, Liverpool Liverpool, top of the group. Job done in Europe once more; today’s news is on reaction and rumours ahead of the weekend visit of Saints.

 

Alisson unhappy with increasing demands

One of the upcoming themes of the Premier League is how it continues over Christmas at breakneck pace, while other European leagues have their winter break.

England’s top flight does have a shorter one coming in the new year, but there’s still a huge squeeze to fit games in during December – we’ll play nine games that month, plus another on 2 January, 2022.

Speaking after our win over Porto, Alisson Becker pointed out the lunacy of it all and the ever-increasing demands on players.

“In football there’s a demand today and players are asking for it, a better organisation of the calendar. Every calendar. Not just from here in England,” Alisson said to TNT Sports.

“We’re going to play one game on the 26th and on the 28th we’re going to play another game. That is inadmissible. And we have to play. So it’s not just in Brazil that the calendar is bad. But here in England there are also things that aren’t the best scenario. And that’s up to a lot of organisations and you TV guys know how things work. There is also part of the TV [to blame]. So if everyone worked together, I believe football would be better.”

 

Reaction to another Anfield win

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 24, 2021: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara celebrates after scoring the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 5 game between Liverpool FC and FC Porto at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 24, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp applauds the supporters after the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 5 game between Liverpool FC and FC Porto at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

Kylian Mbappe missed the crucial spot-kick as France were eliminated by Switzerland on penalties in the last 16 (Marko Djurica/AP)
“Oh ffs, Newcastle want me”
  • Ralf Rangnick is rumoured to be the interim Man United boss, which means we can all look forward to Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to being coached by the godfather of high pressing
  • Kylian Mbappe to Newcastle United on a free transfer might just be the most ridiculous and pointless piece of clickbait crap you ever set eyes on
  • Eddie Howe should be back in the dugout for Newcastle’s game with Arsenal: a meeting of the very first PL boss to test positive for Covid against the very most recent one. Poetic.

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight’s the night for all you Europa aficionados. Pick your own game, lazy.

 

