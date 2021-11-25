Liverpool’s 100 percent record in the Champions League continued thanks to a 2-0 win over Porto, with Thiago providing the spark under the Anfield lights.

The game was not a European classic by any measure but two moments of quality were enough to seal the win and edge the Reds closer to a full house in the group stage.

Jurgen Klopp insisted mass rotation would not be in the reckoning and his four changes lived up to just that, but the added bonus of five substitutions helped to get valuable minutes into the legs.

It all made for a pleasant evening, one that saw Thiago continue to find his groove, as his spectacular half-volley showed, while Mohamed Salah couldn’t be kept off the scoresheet.

And it left plenty for fans to talk about after the final whistle.

Adrian was all of us…

It really says it all, what a hit that was from Thiago!

Operation get the match ball!

There was no sign asking for a shirt or a ball, just the audacity to do it on his own initiative.

The stewards did their best to keep up but the two lads were quick on their feet and launched themselves into the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand before being grabbed after full-time.

Fair play we’ve had midfielders who couldn’t keep hold of the ball for this long pic.twitter.com/x1i7dm34gw — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) November 25, 2021

No harm done and they got a good cheer for their efforts!

Phillips’ warning for Robbo!

The left-back was back on the pitch after missing the last game and was lapping up the feelings that a victory provides, but Nat Phillips needed a swift end to his celebrations.

And that’s because the Scot’s car was blocking his own and if you matchday traffic, time is of the essence!

Nat Phillips giving Robbo warning before he actually heads the car away pic.twitter.com/Bo5XQmq0Pc — Jay (@ScouseSocialism) November 25, 2021

“Get off insta and come and move your car, you’re blocking me in.” Wonder if this is the first time that’s been uttered…

Did the ball hit the ground?

On one angle Thiago‘s strike looks to skim off the surface like a skipping stone and in another, it appears to just hover over the grass as though gravity itself wanted to sit back and watch.

Initially thought Thiago’s shot skipped off the surface. Just seen it properly and can’t stop watching it. Remarkable. The purity! That’s how to hit a football. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) November 25, 2021

And I’m obsessed over whether it hit the ground, different angles completely change my mind. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) November 25, 2021

All I need to know in life is if Thiago’s shot touches the ground or not — THE LIVERPOOL WAY (@PassionOfJurgen) November 25, 2021

I'm still not 100% convinced that the ball actually touched the ground for Thiago's goal, either way it was unbelievable technique — Shane* (@Conwaino) November 25, 2021

What do you think?

10 points clear in the group of death…

Five games, 15 points and the only team of the four with a positive goal difference, light work in the group of death!

Liverpool are leading what was said to be the toughest group in the Champions League by 10 points. That's 10 points. Absolutely nuts. Some achievement. — Shane Donnelly (@donnellyshane) November 24, 2021

Group of death but Liverpool get 15 points plus 10 goals???

Some are struggling with Atalanta and Young Boys — Kojo Boateng (@Michael_Nyt) November 24, 2021

This drama-free Champions League group stage makes for a nice change, doesn’t it? Incredible from Liverpool.