Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Thiago’s jaw dropper & 10 points clear! – 5 things fans are talking about after Liverpool 2-0 Porto

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool’s 100 percent record in the Champions League continued thanks to a 2-0 win over Porto, with Thiago providing the spark under the Anfield lights.

The game was not a European classic by any measure but two moments of quality were enough to seal the win and edge the Reds closer to a full house in the group stage.

Jurgen Klopp insisted mass rotation would not be in the reckoning and his four changes lived up to just that, but the added bonus of five substitutions helped to get valuable minutes into the legs.

It all made for a pleasant evening, one that saw Thiago continue to find his groove, as his spectacular half-volley showed, while Mohamed Salah couldn’t be kept off the scoresheet.

And it left plenty for fans to talk about after the final whistle.

 

Adrian was all of us…

It really says it all, what a hit that was from Thiago!

 

Operation get the match ball!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 24, 2021: A young supporter runs onto the pitch to grab the match ball after during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 5 game between Liverpool FC and FC Porto at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There was no sign asking for a shirt or a ball, just the audacity to do it on his own initiative.

The stewards did their best to keep up but the two lads were quick on their feet and launched themselves into the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand before being grabbed after full-time.

No harm done and they got a good cheer for their efforts!

 

Phillips’ warning for Robbo!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 24, 2021: Liverpool's Andy Robertson during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 5 game between Liverpool FC and FC Porto at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The left-back was back on the pitch after missing the last game and was lapping up the feelings that a victory provides, but Nat Phillips needed a swift end to his celebrations.

And that’s because the Scot’s car was blocking his own and if you matchday traffic, time is of the essence!

“Get off insta and come and move your car, you’re blocking me in.” Wonder if this is the first time that’s been uttered…

 

Did the ball hit the ground?

Thiago Alcantara of Liverpool scores the first goal during the UEFA Champions League match at Anfield, (Image: Darren Staples / Sportimage)

On one angle Thiago‘s strike looks to skim off the surface like a skipping stone and in another, it appears to just hover over the grass as though gravity itself wanted to sit back and watch.

What do you think?

 

10 points clear in the group of death…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 24, 2021: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara (#3) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 5 game between Liverpool FC and FC Porto at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Five games, 15 points and the only team of the four with a positive goal difference, light work in the group of death!

This drama-free Champions League group stage makes for a nice change, doesn’t it? Incredible from Liverpool.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments