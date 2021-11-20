Liverpool cruised to a fantastic 4-0 win at home to Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday evening, with a number of players impressing on the night.

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal

Premier League, Anfield

November 20, 2021

Goals: Mane 39′, Jota 52′, Salah 73′, Minamino 77′

The Reds were back in league action after the international break and Chelsea‘s victory at Leicester made it a must-win game.

After a slow start to proceedings, Sadio Mane headed Jurgen Klopp‘s men in front, before Diogo Jota coolly finished after the break.

Mohamed Salah scored his customary goal to put the game to bed and Takumi Minamino netted less than a minute after being introduced.

Here’s how supporters reacted to a superb win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

A memorable victory was lauded by the masses…

Superb. All the talk was about an up and coming Arsenal side but we blew them away. Could’ve been more. Now get that side rotated in midweek ? — Dan Clubbe (@dan_clubbe) November 20, 2021

Good to get back to this kind of Arsenal match. Enjoyed it a lot. Thanks, Gunners. — The Legacy Fan Offside (@LFCOffside) November 20, 2021

Top Reds 17-1 Bottom Reds A scintillating display from these finished reds with nobody on the bench. — Andy LFCDT (@AYPrivateEye) November 20, 2021

“Well done brilliant score keep up the great work” – Maggie Lowe on Facebook.

Big bowl of popcorn and a bottle of rum for Match of the Day tonight I think — Mo Stewart (@The_Mighty_Mojo) November 20, 2021

West Ham memories firmly erased. Proper performance in all departments there. Fluid and sharp, a delight (and rarity) to see after an international break. Trent as vital to this side as Salah, huge result. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) November 20, 2021

Deserved win. Counter pressing masterclass. Clean sheet and the fact that Taki x Jota, who we're gonna have to rely on, scored are the most pleasing aspects. Thiago excellent — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) November 20, 2021

There was plenty of love for numerous…

Ox is having an absolutely superb game. Utterly fantastic – shows what rhythm and game time (and confidence that comes with that) can do. — Karl Matchett (@karlmatchett) November 20, 2021

The Ox been MOTM today for me! Absolutely class.?? — 19* (@Ozlaa_LFC) November 20, 2021

Btw, Ox has quietly been MOTM. Been everywhere.#LIVARS — 1??8??. (@nnamdionye) November 20, 2021

Think Ox has been our best player — LFC_1969 (@1969_lfc) November 20, 2021

“Great performance, thought ox had a great game, mane or Trent MoTM for me” – Rob Davies on Facebook.

Salah's ridiculous — Rory Fitzgerald (@RoryFitz9) November 20, 2021

Fabinho is unreal ?? — Karl (@KarlThyer) November 20, 2021

This second half has been a joy. Liverpool at their very best. Numerous standout players, but particularly loved Fabinho's performance. An incredible footballer. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) November 20, 2021

An excellent performance from Thiago tonight too. — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) November 20, 2021

Mikel Arteta’s antics were mocked, backfiring spectacularly…

Grateful for Mikel Arteta for waking Liverpool up. Sluggish first 30 but got going in the end. More runners breaking the lines needed second half. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) November 20, 2021

Really enjoyed Arteta trying to front a six-foot-four feller from his height with his Burton jacket on and his Just For Men barnet. — Daniel Austin (@_Dan_Austin) November 20, 2021

Arteta MOM for Liverpool ???????? — Micha Alvez* (@Micha_Alvez) November 20, 2021

“Arteta must learn never to disrespect Klopp at Anfield, not a wise move” – Erwin Parapat on Facebook.

Arsenal fans looking for our "famous atmosphere" after 5 minutes. Not for the first time, should have kept their mouths shut. Great result and performance. Was that "fascinating" enough for you, Arteta. Divy — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) November 20, 2021

Arteta should of done his research. pic.twitter.com/USqWSh3aRZ — ? (@_Riddxck) November 20, 2021

Much love to Micky Arteta there, for lighting a fire under the team and in fact 50,000 scousers in the stands. Hero. — Paul (Maych) Machin (@ThePaulMachin) November 20, 2021

The title race is very much alive…

Some of our fans gave Chelsea the title today before this match vs Arsenal. Y'all are clowns straight up. — Moby (LFC Views) (@Mobyhaque1) November 20, 2021

Full time. Four goals, four goalscorers, four points off top. 4-0. #LFC — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) November 20, 2021

Not surprised, bi-annual win against arsenal. We are coming for the title, up the reds! #LFC ? — axhmn (@axhmn72) November 20, 2021

Another crushing win over @Arsenal at Anfield. As far as the @premierleague title is concerned, there’s @LFC, Man City and Chelsea and a sizeable gap to the rest. Arsenal were unbeaten in 10 games before tonight, then were simply brushed aside. #bbcfootball #LIVARS — Neil Trainis (@NeilTrainis) November 20, 2021

