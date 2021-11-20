Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 20, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Arteta mocked and Ox praised – Liverpool fans revel in 4-0 win over Arsenal

Liverpool cruised to a fantastic 4-0 win at home to Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday evening, with a number of players impressing on the night.

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal

Premier League, Anfield
November 20, 2021

Goals: Mane 39′, Jota 52′, Salah 73′, Minamino 77′

The Reds were back in league action after the international break and Chelsea‘s victory at Leicester made it a must-win game.

After a slow start to proceedings, Sadio Mane headed Jurgen Klopp‘s men in front, before Diogo Jota coolly finished after the break.

Mohamed Salah scored his customary goal to put the game to bed and Takumi Minamino netted less than a minute after being introduced.

Here’s how supporters reacted to a superb win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

A memorable victory was lauded by the masses…

“Well done brilliant score keep up the great work” – Maggie Lowe on Facebook.

 

There was plenty of love for numerous…

“Great performance, thought ox had a great game, mane or Trent MoTM for me” – Rob Davies on Facebook.

 

Mikel Arteta’s antics were mocked, backfiring spectacularly…

“Arteta must learn never to disrespect Klopp at Anfield, not a wise move” – Erwin Parapat on Facebook.

 

The title race is very much alive…

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

Fan Comments