Harvey Elliott has taken a lighthearted view on his rehabilitation from a long-term ankle injury, with the youngster continuing his recovery at Liverpool’s training centre.

It has already been two months since Elliott suffered a fracture dislocation in his left ankle, with the midfielder undergoing surgery soon after.

His approach in recovery has been widely lauded, with the 18-year-old all smiles as he reports to Kirkby every day for individual sessions in the gym and hydrotherapy pool.

This has been reflected in Elliott’s latest Instagram update, sharing a photo of him bearing weight on both of his legs, along with upper-body work that requires the strength of his ankles.

“Bad leg?” he wrote, showing he is far from lacking confidence after such a significant injury.

Elliott has provided almost regular updates of his rehabilitation, which was provided fans with an insight into the day-to-day life of a player on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp told the club’s official website earlier this month that “it looks really good” for Liverpool’s No. 67.

“Harvey’s great. I have no idea when exactly it’ll be, but we can’t wait actually. It looks really good,” he explained.

“Whichever person you speak to from the rehab department, you hear that he is so determined, he is really very positive all the time with us here.

“It is nice to see him smiling the whole day and working hard. He will be back, but how soon I don’t know.”

Though no timeframe has been placed on Elliott’s recovery, he is not expected to return before the end of the year.

Injury expert Dr Rajpal Brar told This Is Anfield in September that the rest of the campaign is likely to be used to “rebuild his fitness and confidence heading into next season.”