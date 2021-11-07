Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. West Ham as Ox keeps his place

Jurgen Klopp has made one change to his Liverpool lineup as they face West Ham in the Premier League, with Diogo Jota keeping his place after Roberto Firmino‘s injury.

Firmino is the latest player to join the injury list, alongside the likes of Joe Gomez, James Milner, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Naby Keita.

It is a situation that Klopp is required to manage throughout a challenging campaign, but so far, the Reds have coped well without a number of key players.

Today, they could set an all-time club record of 26 games unbeaten in all competitions, though they are up against a tough opponent in West Ham.

Alisson will be looking for his seventh clean sheet of the season up against the in-form Hammers, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson ahead of him.

Fabinho keeps his place in midfield, as Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain take up the supporting roles.

With Firmino out for at least four weeks, Jota remains in the attacking line, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane on either wing.

West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Ogbonna, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Dawson, Diop, Coufal, Masuaku, Fredericks, Kral, Noble, Lanzini

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Phillips, Tsimikas, Williams, Morton, Thiago, Minamino, Origi

