Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 9, 2021: Liverpool's Divock Origi during the pre-match warm-up before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético Osasuna at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liverpool FC Transfer Rumours  •  

Divock Origi listed as Newcastle target – but is a January move realistic?

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Newcastle are on the lookout for January targets and now have the arsenal to do so, with Divock Origi name-checked as a “potential loan option” in the winter window.

The takeover from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) back in October has armed Newcastle with renewed spending power and in turn, they have been linked with dozens of players.

The search for a new manager was ticked off with the arrival of Eddie Howe but the club still have plenty of ground to make up as they currently sit on the bottom of the Premier League table.

January reinforcements beckon but according to Scott Wilson, chief sports writer at the Northern Echo, Howe is to prioritise players “who have already proved themselves in the Premier League,” even if it is a “short-term fix.”

This is where Origi’s name comes into the discussion, with the Belgian striker falling under their target umbrella of a player currently “struggling to get a game.”

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 21, 2021: Liverpool's Divock Origi during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The 26-year-old has made just seven appearances so far this season for a total of 273 minutes, with the League Cup making up two of his three of his starts to date.

On paper, Origi fulfils that particular brief for Newcastle but with injuries wreaking havoc for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has already said loan moves are the last thing on his mind.

“We are really short of players. The last thing I’m thinking about is who could go on loan in the winter,” Klopp said.

And even if Liverpool dipped into the market themselves to cover the loss of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for the Africa Cup of Nations, the Reds would be resistant in letting another attacking option leave in January.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 27, 2021: Liverpool's Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino during the English Football League Cup 4th Round match between Preston North End FC and Liverpool FC at Deepdale. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It’s no secret that suitors were sought for Origi during the summer but if a move does eventuate for the striker it will likely be at the conclusion of 2021/22.

Burnley‘s James Tarkowski and Man United‘s Jesse Lingard are two players who were similarly name-checked ahead of Newcastle’s expected spending spree, as too Man City‘s Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments