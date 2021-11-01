Fabinho makes training return in major Liverpool boost

After missing the last three games with a minor knee injury, Fabinho provided a welcome sight having returned to training on Monday – two days prior to the visit of Atletico Madrid.

The No. 3’s absence was felt in the 2-2 draw against Brighton with Liverpool’s midfield options having taken a sizeable hit so far this season.

Another important game is on the horizon against Atletico Madrid, whereby a win would secure the Reds’ place in the last 16, and Fabinho‘s presence would be a significant one.

His injury was an innocuous one that Jurgen Klopp labelled “complicated” prior to the weekend’s fixture and it had kept him out of team training since the trip to Madrid on October 19.

But he was pictured taking part in drills at Kirkby on Monday afternoon alongside Thiago, who is also nearing his return six weeks on from his calf injury in the win over Crystal Palace.

The plan for the Spaniard was to have “a block of proper, proper training” and while a start against Atletico may come too soon, he could very well feature.

It’s a huge boost for Klopp and co. with the midfield department having taken a Naby Keita-sized hit on Saturday, with the No. 8 anticipated to be out until after the international break.

And Klopp will be expected to provide an update on his options for the Champions League clash when he fronts the press on Tuesday afternoon.

There was also a return for Caoimhin Kelleher as he trained alongside Alisson and Adrian, while Tyler Morton and Kaide Gordon led the way for the academy in senior training.

James Milner, Keita and Harvey Elliott were all absent, as expected, but Joe Gomez was not pictured in training or during Liverpool’s show of support to Bournemouth‘s David Brooks and Norwich‘s Dan Barden following their respective cancer diagnosis.

Liverpool squad in training on Monday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Williams, Phillips

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton

Forwards: Salah, Firmino, Mane, Jota, Minamino, Origi, Gordon