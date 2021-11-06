Jordan Henderson has added his name to the growing list of those objecting to a World Cup every two years, emphatically pointing out the lack of acknowledgement for player welfare.

The footballing schedule is relentless as is and we’ve heard Jurgen Klopp speak out on the issue more times than one can count, but the game’s decision-makers choose not to listen.

And now the proposal for a World Cup every two years has reared its head and rightly has been criticised by fans, players, managers and various football associations including UEFA.

Henderson has now etched his name onto the growing list having made his position on the proposal as clear as day when speaking to GQ Magazine, rightly nodding to the financial motivations.

“It’s not for me. With the amount of games that players have, it’s just too much,” Henderson said.

“The physical demands put on athletes today are just too great and it feels, to me, that there’s not really anybody looking out for players’ welfare.

“Playing more games is all about money, television rights, and I don’t really see the need for another World Cup.”

It’s a considered response from the captain and one that addresses the majority of the concerns surrounding the issue, which the likes of Gianni Infantino and Arsene Wenger are happy to tune out.

There can be a thing of too much football and the motivations behind the proposals were accurately pointed out by Henderson at the cost of those who make the game what it is.

The Liverpool captain will not be the last to speak out but voices such as his need to hold more weight in an industry that still has a lot to improve when it comes to player welfare.