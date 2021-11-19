Jurgen Klopp has relieved concerns over Fabinho‘s involvement against Arsenal, after the Brazilian midfielder sat out of Liverpool’s training session on Thursday evening.

The Reds take on fifth-placed Arsenal on Saturday, just under two weeks after their 3-2 defeat to West Ham – their first loss of the campaign.

With the Gunners in excellent form heading to Anfield, it will be another tough test for Liverpool, but the injury situation after the final international break of the year appears to be better than feared.

Klopp is hopeful both Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson can take part, while Sadio Mane is fit despite suffering a bruised rib on duty with Senegal.

The latest concern came with Fabinho‘s absence from training footage on Thursday, after playing the full 90 minutes of Brazil’s 0-0 draw with Argentina on Tuesday.

Fortunately, as the manager spoke to reporters on Friday, it was revealed that Fabinho had simply been taking in a recovery session away from the cameras at Kirkby.

“Fab only came back late and he did recovery. So I hope he can train today, that’s the plan,” Klopp explained.

“I didn’t hear anything different yet, but in the end, we all have to wait until tomorrow.”

When it comes to Henderson and Robertson, Klopp admitted that he faces a “late decision” over their availability.

“Hendo and Robbo didn’t train with the team yet,” he said.

“They did their recovery stuff, rehab stuff and didn’t train with the team yet.

“It’s pretty close. It will be a late, late, late, late, late decision about that.”

James Milner is following an individual programme outdoors at Kirkby, but Saturday will come too soon for the No. 7, with Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott also out.