Links with Porto winger & Klopp on injuries ahead of Arsenal – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are finally back in action tomorrow! Arsenal are on their way and Anfield is ready for another big game – and there’s a midweek opponent to look out for too.

 

Porto star on the radar?

Champions League midweek don’t forget – we’re up against Porto. According to media outlets in their corner of the world, we’ll be taking a really close look at Luis Diaz while we play.

The Colombian winger starred at the Copa America and has been free-scoring this term, and has impressed in European action this term too.

An €80m release clause obviously isn’t going to cut it, but Liverpool are mentioned by several sites and reports as a team seriously interested. His agent said such talk is “normal” but wouldn’t confirm any January deal was on the way.

Keep a close eye – he might be out to impress!

 

All about Arsenal

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 7, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 9, 2021: Liverpool's Neco Williams applauds the supporters after a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético Osasuna at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 19, 2020: Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and West Ham United FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Kevin de Bruyne has tested positive for Covid and is out of City’s weekend game against Everton, so it might only be three or four-nil now instead of five
  • Zinedine Zidane won’t be heading to United as the club deny they are in talks with him. Of course, that would mean planning, competence, someone carrying the can for a decision and binning Hero of 99 Ole At The Wheel, so obviously they’re not in talks

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Breathe if you love Joel Matip. That’s right, planet Earth. Well done.

Tonight we’ve got the return of league matches: Monaco vs Lille in France and Augsburg vs Bayern in Germany. Enjoy!

 

