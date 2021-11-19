Links with Porto winger & Klopp on injuries ahead of Arsenal – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are finally back in action tomorrow! Arsenal are on their way and Anfield is ready for another big game – and there’s a midweek opponent to look out for too.

Porto star on the radar?

Champions League midweek don’t forget – we’re up against Porto. According to media outlets in their corner of the world, we’ll be taking a really close look at Luis Diaz while we play.

The Colombian winger starred at the Copa America and has been free-scoring this term, and has impressed in European action this term too.

An €80m release clause obviously isn’t going to cut it, but Liverpool are mentioned by several sites and reports as a team seriously interested. His agent said such talk is “normal” but wouldn’t confirm any January deal was on the way.

Keep a close eye – he might be out to impress!

All about Arsenal

The boss was quizzed on injuries, squad players, the midfield and the challenge against Arsenal – here are five key points we’ve picked out

Steven Gerrard spoke about a lifetime deal for Klopp and he responded to that possibility – wouldn’t we love it?!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Neco Williams won’t be going on loan and Jurgen is having second thoughts over whether his long-term future will really be at right-back

And two more youngsters have been added to the squad to boost the options available to the Reds

Latest Premier League chat

Kevin de Bruyne has tested positive for Covid and is out of City’s weekend game against Everton, so it might only be three or four-nil now instead of five

Zinedine Zidane won’t be heading to United as the club deny they are in talks with him. Of course, that would mean planning, competence, someone carrying the can for a decision and binning Hero of 99 Ole At The Wheel, so obviously they’re not in talks

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Breathe if you love Joel Matip. That’s right, planet Earth. Well done.

Someone absolutely knew what they were doing when they put Joel Matip up for this UEFA photoshoot. pic.twitter.com/0lzO2axHRG — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) November 19, 2021

Tonight we’ve got the return of league matches: Monaco vs Lille in France and Augsburg vs Bayern in Germany. Enjoy!