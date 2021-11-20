Liverpool entertain Arsenal in a mouthwatering Premier League meeting today, with victory much-needed for the Reds. We’re live to bring you the latest from Anfield.

Kickoff at Anfield is 5.30pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Phillips, Konate, Beck, Bradley, Morton, Henderson, Minamino, Gordon

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Partey, Sambi; Saka, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang; Lacazette

Substitutes: Leno, Cedric, Holding, Tierney, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Odegaard, Pepe, Martinelli

