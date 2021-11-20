Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 20, 2021: Liverpool's Said Mané (L) challenges for a header with Arsenal's Ben White during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal – As it happened

Liverpool entertain Arsenal in a mouthwatering Premier League meeting today, with victory much-needed for the Reds. We’re live to bring you the latest from Anfield.

Kickoff at Anfield is 5.30pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Today’s blog is run by Joanna Durkan, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @JoannaDurkan_ & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Phillips, Konate, Beck, Bradley, Morton, Henderson, Minamino, Gordon

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Partey, Sambi; Saka, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang; Lacazette

Substitutes: Leno, Cedric, Holding, Tierney, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Odegaard, Pepe, Martinelli

Our coverage updates automatically below:

