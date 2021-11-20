Liverpool entertain Arsenal in a mouthwatering Premier League meeting today, with victory much-needed for the Reds. We’re live to bring you the latest from Anfield.
Kickoff at Anfield is 5.30pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.
Today’s blog is run by Joanna Durkan, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @JoannaDurkan_ & in the comments below.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Jota
Substitutes: Kelleher, Phillips, Konate, Beck, Bradley, Morton, Henderson, Minamino, Gordon
Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Partey, Sambi; Saka, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang; Lacazette
Substitutes: Leno, Cedric, Holding, Tierney, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Odegaard, Pepe, Martinelli
Fan Comments