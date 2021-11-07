Liverpool visit West Ham in the Premier League this afternoon in a big test of the Reds’ Premier League title credentials. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the London Stadium is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Ogbonna, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio

Subs: Areola, Dawson, Diop, Coufal, Masuaku, Fredericks, Kral, Noble, Lanzini

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Phillips, Williams, Tsimikas, Thiago, Morton, Minamino, Origi

Our coverage updates automatically below: