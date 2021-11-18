Liverpool Football Club will be providing record-breaking support to local families this Christmas through the return of its “LFC Operation Christmas Magic” campaign.

Thirteen big activities will be delivered by LFC staff throughout December to support local people in three priority areas – child poverty, food poverty, and this year’s main theme, togetherness.

The club’s Red Neighbours and LFC Foundation teams will be flat out in December delivering the activities with support of staff, players and former players all volunteering their time.

Forbes Duff, senior manager of Red Neighbours, said: “It’s great to be able to bring back an enhanced Operation Christmas Magic campaign this year to support even more local people and families over the festive period.

“We know that many people are still facing tough times as a result of the ongoing pandemic and that’s why it’s so important for the LFC family to come together to support our local communities and make a difference this festive season and beyond.”

Child Poverty

To ensure that no child across the city region wakes up on Christmas morning without a gift, LFC is once again lending its support to Radio City Cash for Kids’: Mission Christmas by donating £12,000 worth of gifts via its charity, LFC Foundation.

Fans can support by donating new and unwrapped gifts and dropping them off at collection points located at any Official Liverpool FC Store in Liverpool, Chester or Belfast. A text to donate option is also available, simply by texting the word CITY to 70910 to donate £10 and CITY to 70920 to donate £20.

A dedicated LFC Just Giving page is also available for fans who wish to make a cash donation online.

Food Poverty

For over four years, LFC has worked with and supported St Andrew’s Community Network – home of the North Liverpool Foodbank – on the ongoing issue of food poverty, which continues to affect its local communities.

Throughout December, the Club will host festive food collections at all home fixtures, encouraging fans and staff to donate essential food items to the Foodbank and Pantry Network across the Liverpool City Region.

Fans can also donate directly to the North Liverpool Foodbank by simply texting FOODBANKFC to 70460 to donate £5 or by visiting this link.

Christmas Dinners

The annual Red Neighbours’ Christmas lunches will return to Anfield and will welcome 500 local residents to enjoy a festive three-course lunch in the Boot Room Cafe and a whole host of entertainment.

In addition, LFC is donating and delivering 1,150 Christmas food hampers to residents, and participants and their families in Anfield and Kirkby.

The hampers, which will provide four days’ worth of fresh food for a family of four to enjoy, include a fresh turkey with all the trimming for the perfect roast dinner as well as a host of festive treats for that extra special touch.

One thousand free meals made by chefs at Anfield and distributed every week to schools, churches, sports groups, community centres and charities in North Liverpool and Kirkby. To date, LFC has provided 124,500 free meals to local families since the beginning of the pandemic.

Anfield’s Carol Service

The Club’s ever-popular Christmas Carol Service will return to Anfield, as well as LFC Foundation’s Winter Wonderland family event, which will include a host of magical festive activities such as arts and crafts, fun family games and a reindeer workshop, in Norris Green. To book your place on LFC Foundation’s Winter Wonderland free family event, please visit GoPlay.

Alder Hey Hospital

The players’ annual visit to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital will take place virtually again this year due to remaining restrictions but there will be plenty of surprises for patients and their families.

Duff added: “I’m delighted that we are able to welcome local people back to our Christmas events at Anfield and across the city. We are so excited to see everyone in person and enjoy the experience of being together.

“I’d like to thank the amazing LFC Family in advance who I know will to help us to support local people facing poverty and social isolation across our city this Christmas. The kindness and generosity shown is always so humbling and we greatly appreciate it.”

Christmas can be a difficult time for many people, if you or someone you know needs specialist support, please contact:

Age UK – 0800 678 1602

Samaritans – 116 123

MIND – www.mind.org.uk

Childline – 0800 1111

Papyrus – teenage suicide / mental health – 0800 068 4141

Liverpool FC also has a dedicated team of Safeguarding specialists who are there to help, here.