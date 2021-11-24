Liverpool gave a hint as to their selection for the Champions League clash with Porto as both Conor Bradley and Owen Beck started in the under-19s’ 4-0 win at Kirkby.

Liverpool U19s 4-0 Porto U19s

UEFA Youth League (5), Kirkby

November 24, 2021

Goals: Corness 5′, Bajcetic 45+3′, Woltman 69′, Norris 90′

With the first team already booked into the last 16 and with injuries throughout his squad, Jurgen Klopp is expected to rotate for the visit of Porto in Group B.

However, two of the youngsters who could have hoped to feature – at least on a nine-man bench – instead started for the U19s in their UEFA Youth League clash earlier in the day.

Bradley and Beck took up their positions at right-back and left-back respectively, in a side that also included Kaide Gordon – ineligible for the Champions League – and centre-back Billy Koumetio.

Curtis Jones watched on from the sidelines alongside Vitor Matos, with one of the players to benefit from his absence, Tyler Morton, absent from the U19s group as he prepares for a possible Champions League debut.

It took the young Reds just five minutes to break the deadlock in a fiery first half, with midfielder Dominic Corness benefiting from a smart cutback from James Norris to finish comfortably.

There were a series of strong challenges from both sides, with the Porto youngsters performing some typical theatrics, while Fabian Mrozek was required to make a decent save at his far post.

A brilliant move involving Beck, Norris and Melkamu Frauendorf led to a big chance for striker Max Woltman shortly before half-time, but the 18-year-old – who recently trained with the senior squad – could only shoot straight at the goalkeeper.

Liverpool doubled their lead with just seconds to go until the break, though, with the busy Stefan Bajcetic sidefooting home a well-worked free-kick routine for 2-0.

HT: Liverpool U19s 2-0 Porto U19s

Gordon was a livewire throughout on the right flank, and the 17-year-old almost scored a spectacular goal with 54 minutes on the clock as he picked up the ball on the edge of the box and bent a brilliant effort that was just tipped over.

He showed fantastic endeavour off the ball, too, as he tracked back all the way to Mrozek’s byline to thwart a dangerous run down the left flank from Porto.

Liverpool had their third of the afternoon after Corness found Gordon in the box, and with his scuffed shot trickling into the path of Woltman, the striker touched it beyond the goalkeeper for a deserved goal.

Mateusz Musialowski, like Gordon ineligible for the Champions League, came on with 20 minutes to play, the Pole replacing a lively Frauendorf on the left flank.

The young Reds lost some of their vibrancy as the triangle of Frauendorf, Norris and Beck on the left was broken up, but fine work from Woltman supplied the fourth.

It was the tireless Norris who completed the scoring, with a low effort from inside the box finding the bottom corner.

Victory leaves Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side in a commanding position as they look to progress to the last 16, and if Atletico Madrid fail to win later in the day, they will have guaranteed at least second in Group B.

TIA Man of the Match: James Norris

Liverpool U19s: Mrozek; Bradley, Quansah, Koumetio, Beck (Chambers 85′); Bajcetic, Corness, Norris; Gordon, Frauendorf (Musialowski 70′), Woltman

Subs not used: Davies, Miles, Mabaya, Clark, Cannonier

Next match: Man City (H) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, November 27, 11am (GMT)