This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Mane injury update & renewed Vlahovic links – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are in the market for a new attacker according to the latest rumours, but there’s nothing new about that. There is an update on a current forward, though.

 

Vlahovic “monitored” as potential recruit

It’s not exactly a new rumour, or indeed any update on it, but Liverpool continue to be strongly linked with Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic.

The suggestion is that he’s being watched by several big Premier League teams – and Arsenal – but there’s no reason to suggest an imminent bid is incoming, particularly with the Serie A side claiming €80m is the price.

We’re also linked with Torino defender Bremer again, which is another very long-running and not particularly notable link overseas.

 

International break latest

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 30, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring a goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard during the Scottish Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. (Jane Barlow/PA Wire/PA Images)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 10, 2019: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (L) and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Raheem Sterling is on the market for around £45m as he looks for a Man City exit. Would you take him back?!
  • Gareth Bale is rumoured to be on Spurs’ wishlist but local reports say it’s simply not happening, as they spent quite enough on him being on the bench last year already
  • Dejan Kulusevski is so desperate to play football again after falling out of favour at Juventus that he’s even considering moving to Arsenal in January

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Be up for this! Make it happen Stevie!

Tonight’s match is England vs Albania. Enticing! Otherwise, Italy vs Switzerland.

 

