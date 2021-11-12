Mane injury update & renewed Vlahovic links – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are in the market for a new attacker according to the latest rumours, but there’s nothing new about that. There is an update on a current forward, though.

Vlahovic “monitored” as potential recruit

It’s not exactly a new rumour, or indeed any update on it, but Liverpool continue to be strongly linked with Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic.

The suggestion is that he’s being watched by several big Premier League teams – and Arsenal – but there’s no reason to suggest an imminent bid is incoming, particularly with the Serie A side claiming €80m is the price.

We’re also linked with Torino defender Bremer again, which is another very long-running and not particularly notable link overseas.

International break latest

Sadio Mane went off injured in Senegal’s match and although it was claimed initially it was nothing serious, the latest news is that he was sent for x-rays to determine the extent of the damage. Fingers crossed it’s minor.

Alisson helped Brazil reach the World Cup finals with a clean sheet and our full internationals round-up also features Minamino claiming an assist

Jurgen Klopp has never been one to hold back on matters he thinks are worth talking about and he has taken aim at several politicians in a rant against terrible leadership

Latest Liverpool FC news

Tyler Morton landed his first international cap this week with an appearance for the England U20s

A clutch of former Liverpool coaches and players are now in place at Aston Villa as several of Gerrard’s backroom staff have long-standing links with the Reds too

And Sky Sports have received criticism of their coverage of a Liverpool academy player – who is just seven years of age

Latest Premier League chat

Raheem Sterling is on the market for around £45m as he looks for a Man City exit. Would you take him back?!

Gareth Bale is rumoured to be on Spurs’ wishlist but local reports say it’s simply not happening, as they spent quite enough on him being on the bench last year already

Dejan Kulusevski is so desperate to play football again after falling out of favour at Juventus that he’s even considering moving to Arsenal in January

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Be up for this! Make it happen Stevie!

Villa when they face Liverpool in April who desperately need 3 points to stay in the title racepic.twitter.com/PvhH2Marid — ? (@FinlayCFC) November 11, 2021

Tonight’s match is England vs Albania. Enticing! Otherwise, Italy vs Switzerland.