Steven Gerrard has made the move back to the Premier League as manager of Aston Villa, and has been joined by a host of former Liverpool coaches in his backroom staff.

While it is not yet confirmed by either club, Gerrard will be taking a number of his assistants will him as he swaps Rangers for Villa.

The 41-year-old was unveiled as Villa manager on Thursday morning, taking over from Dean Smith after signing a three-and-half-year deal with the Midlands side.

It marks a big step up for Gerrard, and an opportunity to test himself in the Premier League, having already won the Scottish Premiership title with Rangers last term.

Though it is his reputation that has been enhanced, Gerrard regularly credits the work of his backroom staff as being vital to his success as a manager.

“For me, I’ve tried to surround myself with people who’ve got the skillsets that I probably don’t necessarily have right now, being a young manager,” he told UEFA.tv last year.

“That’s how I’ve tried to approach it, to be as best-prepared I can, us as a team, to try and do our best.”

Chief among those are assistant manager Gary McAllister and first-team coach Michael Beale, who both left their roles with Liverpool to join him at Rangers in 2018.

In a post on Instagram, Rangers captain James Tavernier effectively confirmed that McAllister and Beale were following Gerrard to Villa, along with three others.

“I’d like to thank the gaffer, Gary Mcallister, Micheal Beale, Tom Culshaw, Jordan Milsom and Scott Mason for everything they have done for me personally, for my family, my team and our club,” Tavernier wrote.

“We’ve achieved so much together. We as a team have grown, we demanded more from one and another, but most importantly we’ve developed into better players and better people.

“The club is in a better place, of that I have no doubt.”

Head of performance Milsom, technical coach Culshaw and first-team analyst Mason all worked alongside Gerrard in Liverpool’s academy, before then heading to Glasgow three years ago.

They are expected to take up similar positions at their new club, while it is possible that club doctor Mark Waller, who has already worked for both Liverpool and Villa, will join them too.

This news is corroborated by the Herald‘s Ewan Paton, who wrote on Thursday that deals for Beale, McAllister, Culshaw, Milsom and Mason were “part of the package” agreed by Villa.

It will be a very familiar afternoon for Liverpool, then, when they host Villa in the Premier League on December 11, which will be Gerrard’s first trip to Anfield as a manager.