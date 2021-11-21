Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Salah’s a Gordon fan & Morton’s Klopp hug – 5 things fans spotted from Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool swept yet another team aside on Saturday, this time it was Arsenal and there was plenty for fans to revel in after the final whistle.

The Reds have been a free-scoring force so far this season with their four against Arsenal taking their tally to 53 in just 18 games.

It looked to be a slow burner for Liverpool at Anfield but once they burst into life they never looked back.

Goals from Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino sealed the Reds’ fifth consecutive home league win over the Gunners, keeping up the run of netting at least three times in the fixture.

And there were plenty of highlights for fans on social media as Jurgen Klopp‘s side returned from the break on a winning note.

 

Klopp’s brilliant celebration

Mane’s goal arrived just six minutes after Klopp and Mikel Arteta traded some angry words with the other and it’s fair to say the boss thoroughly enjoyed it:

The managers coming together was a turning point in the match with the players and crowd responding in kind, think Trent would mind sharing the credit for the assist…?

 

A Jurgen hug for the debutant

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 20, 2021: Liverpool's substitute Tyler Morton (L) makes his League debut replacing Thiago Alcantara during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

What a moment it was for the 19-year-old!

Look at that smile! From both Klopp and Tyler Morton!

 

Salah is a Gordon fan…

The story goes that Salah swapped his shirt with his national compatriot and Arsenal‘s Mohamed Elneny, with Kaide Gordon then offering his to the goalscorer so he wouldn’t be cold.

How wholesome.

We did enjoy the various reactions on social media, however:

A sign of things to come, perhaps?

 

Cuteness personified

Could Thiago‘s daughter be any cuter? Probably not!

The passion, the commitment, it has everything.

 

More now than ever

As Spion Kop so aptly put it, what unites us is greater than what divides us and the banner on the Kop, using Jamie Webster’s lyrics, said it all after the traumatic events at Liverpool Women’s hopsital.

My City, My people, My heart.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments