Thiago commits to Reds & Klopp on Porto rotation – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool host Porto this week; today Jurgen Klopp addressed the game’s media and Thiago sat alongside him to rubbish any rumours of a move back to Barcelona.

Thiago dismisses Barcelona rumours

You’ll have seen over the past week – since Xavi was appointed, basically – rumours suggesting Thiago Alcantara was on his wishlist and that the Reds were happy to offload him after injuries meant he hasn’t shown his best form consistently yet.

Unsurprisingly, they’ve been swatted aside as a load of nonsense by our No6, who put in a masterful showing at the weekend against Arsenal.

“No, 100 percent I made the right choice, the right move,” he told reporters ahead of the Porto match when asked if he felt things could have gone a different way.

“As I am always, as I always have been, I’m a guy who plays football, I’m not concerned about the rumours.

“I just want to know about this, about this new adventure that I have here in the Premier League, try to win all the trophies that I can, and my compromise is maximum with this team.”

Well in, Thiago lad. Now show them why you’re so good every week.

Back into Europe

Jurgen Klopp gave the latest team news on Tuesday and acknowledged that neither Andy Robbo nor Jordan Henderson were likely to return to the XI just yet

Tyler Morton “exploded” with confidence in one particular moment which allowed the boss to see the “real” version of him – in line for a start tomorrow perhaps?!

Latest Liverpool FC news

LFC Women are unbeaten in 12 games and four points clear at the top as they look to return to the WSL

The Reds’ soon-to-be sporting director Julian Ward had a hand in Marko Grujic’s summer exit to Porto and our former midfielder has spoken about the key man in the Reds’ future

Two Reds players are shortlisted for FIFA’s The Best awards, with Mo Salah unsurprisingly being one of them this year

Latest Premier League chat

Renato Sanches says he’s ready to leave Lille and would have joined Barcelona in summer if not for injury – with Arsenal and Milan interested. Hmmm, tricky decision that one.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has netted 21 in 18 this season so a bunch of teams are ready to overlook the fact he was constantly left out, suspended and arguing with the manager for three years before that and sign him in January

Mauricio Pochettino will cost United about £8.5m to sign, which is more than they’ve paid to offload any of the last four they’ve sacked and is about £8.5m more than they’d have had to pay for the same coach if they took him when he was available all of about 10 months ago.

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Oh, Bob. We love you.

Roberto Firmino – Dancing in the Moonlight pic.twitter.com/ErSDg6KLmx — ?? (@abduIinho) November 22, 2021

Champions League tonight! Barcelona vs Benfica looks tasty now that Koeman has departed, while Salzburg’s trip to Lille could have fireworks too.