It’s a blustery day at Anfield as Liverpool host Southampton in their third home game in a row. Here’s how to watch the 3pm kickoff online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds can make it three home wins on the spin against the Saints this afternoon, adding to their success against Arsenal and Porto.

Southampton arrives, meanwhile, off the back of a defeat to Norwich but Jurgen Klopp will know what they’re capable of, and that includes a scoreless draw at Man City back in September.

But they’ll have a job on their hands to do the same to Liverpool as they are out to make it 17 games on the spin with two or more goals scored.

So can Liverpool pick up all three points and equal a 94-year record by doing so, let’s find out!

The match gets underway at 3pm (GMT) – or 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, 2am (Sunday) in Sydney, 7pm in Dubai and 6pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Southampton is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Southampton is being shown live on USA Network and NBC Universo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Southampton and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league game on the following channels worldwide:

