Liverpool host Newcastle United on Thursday; midweek news before that concerns transfers for January, injuries latest and a look ahead to the new year and our notable trip to Chelsea.

Edwards “wants” Luis Diaz to be his last signing

Fancy a new speedy South American in the team? You might be in luck – rumours continue to circulate over a January deal for Porto’s flier Luis Diaz.

The Colombian has a massive release clause but most reports suggest he’ll be allowed to leave for a far lower price, with Liverpool “best-positioned” to sign him in January according to reports out of Spain this week.

This time the suggestion is that outgoing sporting director Michael Edwards wants to make Diaz his farewell signing for the Reds, a goodbye present of potentially magnificent proportions for his “last smart move” before letting Julian Ward take over full-time in the summer. Porto’s failure to get through to the Champions League last 16 leaves them short of cash.

Separately, the Independent‘s Melissa Reddy and Miguel Delaney have reported that Real Madrid have made an approach to Edwards to take over the sporting director role at the Santiago Bernabeu, while Reddy further reports that Newcastle have taken the Reds’ head of post-match and player development, Mark Leyland, to take on a more senior role as first-team coach analyst at St. James’ Park.

Senior stars and Stamford Bridge

Joel Matip has been rumoured to be in contention for a surprise return to international action at the AFCON, but it appears unlikely to be true

Chelsea‘s home match against the Reds will be the PL’s first safe-standing trial fixture, with full details now released for away fans who will also take part in the trial

Latest Liverpool FC news

Ibou Konate gave his take on his “funny” viral encounter with Fred in our smashing of Man United, saying he protects his “family” when called upon

Rhys Williams is expected to be recalled by the Reds in January as his Swansea loan isn’t going so well – another club could well be looked at as a result

Latest Premier League chat

P-E Aubameyang has been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy and left out of their squad after it was revealed just how long his list of excuses is to be anything but an exemplary leader

Antonio Conte is the latest manager who looks at Dele Alli and sees nothing but a 12-minute cameo appearance so he’s off in January

Sean Dyche has rocked the football world by stating the outlandish claim that Burnley intend to spend very little in January for the 274th transfer window in succession

Tweet of the day and match of the night

What an absolute car crash of a list. Alba? Busquets? Who have these people been watching this year?! Where’s Mo Salah?!

? The 23 players with the most votes for the 2021 FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11. Somehow doesn't include Mohamed Salah… pic.twitter.com/Al3FCz3HUA — James Nalton (@JDNalton) December 14, 2021

Tonight we’ll be supporting Dirty Dirty Leeds, who are away to Pep’s snooze-inducers. Seven Leeds players are one yellow card from a suspension! Seven!