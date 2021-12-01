Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
1 “last move” from Edwards & Reds lose key staff member – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool host Newcastle United on Thursday; midweek news before that concerns transfers for January, injuries latest and a look ahead to the new year and our notable trip to Chelsea.

 

Edwards “wants” Luis Diaz to be his last signing

Fancy a new speedy South American in the team? You might be in luck – rumours continue to circulate over a January deal for Porto’s flier Luis Diaz.

The Colombian has a massive release clause but most reports suggest he’ll be allowed to leave for a far lower price, with Liverpool “best-positioned” to sign him in January according to reports out of Spain this week.

This time the suggestion is that outgoing sporting director Michael Edwards wants to make Diaz his farewell signing for the Reds, a goodbye present of potentially magnificent proportions for his “last smart move” before letting Julian Ward take over full-time in the summer. Porto’s failure to get through to the Champions League last 16 leaves them short of cash.

Separately, the Independent‘s Melissa Reddy and Miguel Delaney have reported that Real Madrid have made an approach to Edwards to take over the sporting director role at the Santiago Bernabeu, while Reddy further reports that Newcastle have taken the Reds’ head of post-match and player development, Mark Leyland, to take on a more senior role as first-team coach analyst at St. James’ Park.

 

Senior stars and Stamford Bridge

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool's Nathaniel Phillips during the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0 and finished 3rd in the table. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 12, 2021: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 29, 2020: Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his side’s fifth and winning penalty of the shoot-out against Liverpool after a 1-1 draw during the FA Community Shield match between FA Premier League Champions Liverpool FC and FA Cup Winners Arsenal FC. The game was played behind closed doors. Arsenal won 5-4 on penalties. (Credit: Chloe Knott/The FA)

  • P-E Aubameyang has been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy and left out of their squad after it was revealed just how long his list of excuses is to be anything but an exemplary leader
  • Antonio Conte is the latest manager who looks at Dele Alli and sees nothing but a 12-minute cameo appearance so he’s off in January
  • Sean Dyche has rocked the football world by stating the outlandish claim that Burnley intend to spend very little in January for the 274th transfer window in succession

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

What an absolute car crash of a list. Alba? Busquets? Who have these people been watching this year?! Where’s Mo Salah?!

Tonight we’ll be supporting Dirty Dirty Leeds, who are away to Pep’s snooze-inducers. Seven Leeds players are one yellow card from a suspension! Seven!

 

