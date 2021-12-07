AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool – Player Ratings

Liverpool wrapped up their Champions League group stage with a trip to the San Siro and yet another win – a record-setting one for a 100% record!

AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool

San Siro, Champions League group stage (6)

Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Goals: Tomori 29′; Salah 36′, Origi 55′

Alisson Becker – 7 (out of 10)

Couldn’t do much about the goal after he was left to fend away the initial bounce. Good couple of claims aerially and his usual decent distribution.

Skipper on the night. Nice save with his face near the end.

Neco Williams – 8

Defended very well one-on-one against Theo Hernandez more than once, stopping dribbles and blocking crosses.

Looks a lot more confident and assured in the last few months compared to 2020 and earlier in the year.

Ibrahima Konate – 9 – Man of the Match

Pretty much excellent in the first half. Totally dominated Zlatan in a few direct duels, covered behind both full-backs with good pace, won the ball in the air and played some very good passes into midfield.

Cut out another really dangerous ball into the Reds’ box around the hour mark, highlighting his great positional work and awareness.

Nat Phillips – 7

A decent return to the team for Nat who wasn’t overly tested in the first half, clearing a few balls over the top and holding the line well.

Honestly, his transfer value has just gone up £15 million with the dragback between two Milan forwards in his own penalty box.

Kostas Tsimikas – 7

There might be about half a dozen teams who wouldn’t immediately throw him into the XI on his form this season.

Very positive in possession, calm and decent decision-making even when faced with a two-on-one situation defensively.

Tyler Morton – 7

The first half bypassed him somewhat as Milan tend to attack the wings with frequency, but his passing was still solid and he picked up a few loose balls.

More experience and a great one to have, to be fair.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 9

Very lively and energetic – this was a showing which again spoke to his recent elevated involvement and self-confidence, but also to the fact that he believes he can win back a regular place in the team.

Fantastic burst and strike for the equaliser and it wasn’t his first such involvement to raise the tempo. Stepped up despite coming out of the side recently.

Takumi Minamino – 6

Will be disappointed with his first-half contribution. Quite sloppy on the ball, gave away a couple of cheap free-kicks and most importantly, opted to leave (or accidentally missed) the corner at the near post which led to Milan’s opener.

But much better and seemingly more confident when moved back into his more natural attacking position on the left for the final half hour.

Mohamed Salah – 8

That’s 20 for the season before the second week of December – the man is a phenomenon.

Some finish too, first-time on the rebound. Very nonchalant from the world’s best player.

Lots of nice link play and dribbling and then subbed after the hour.

Divock Origi – 9

Did we loan this Origi in secret or was he just replaced for two years by a lookalike? He has been lively, energetic, positive and composed in plenty of appearances this term – including here.

Some really good footwork, lots of dribbling to evade challenges and a header which was part quick reactions, part ice-cold veins.

Sadio Mane – 7

Energetic and effective in spells, but most of the end product benefited others in the end – such as his blistering strike which led to Origi’s goal.

A nice hour trotting about, causing carnage and not getting tired.

Substitutes

Naby Keita (on for Salah, 64′) – 7 – Back from injury. Some nice touches and passes.

Joe Gomez (on for Mane, 64′) – 7 – A long-awaited return came at right-back.

Fabinho (on for Origi 79′) – n/a – Locked it down late on.

Max Woltman (on for Minamino 90′) – n/a – Made his debut at the San Siro, not bad!

Conor Bradley (on for Williams 90′) – n/a – Played at the San Siro!

Subs not used: Kelleher, Davies, Matip, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Norris, Dixon-Bonner

Jurgen Klopp – 10

Rotated the team a nicely balanced amount and kept to what were presumably pre-planned changes for the big two up top.

Playing against other European sides it’s always so evident at how well-drilled this Liverpool team is, off the ball in particular.

A bit of a stroll even when behind, in truth.

Nice midweek city break for Jurgen and the gang – now get back to Anfield and smack another multi-goal Premier League win please, against our former captain’s new side.