Liverpool were asked to do it the hard way against Newcastle after the visitors got an early lead, but Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold had something to say about that.

The test was one many anticipated Liverpool to pass with ease with Newcastle arriving at Anfield in 19th place, but it took a little while to warm up and do just that.

Thiago‘s poorly placed clearance laid out the red carpet for Jonjo Shelvey for Eddie Howe’s side to jump into an early lead before Jota played to the whistle and levelled the scores.

It was then a question of when not if Salah would have his hand in a goal and this one came off his own boot for No. 22 of the season to put Liverpool in the lead for the first time.

And just as many started to prepare themselves for a nervy finish, Alexander-Arnold stepped up to the plate with a rocket of a finish reminiscent of his childhood hero Steven Gerrard.

“What a strike! We know his ability, his technique so we’re always expecting things like this from him,” Diogo Jota told LFCTV.

“I was going for the rebound in case it happened but it’s in the top corner and you don’t save those.”

You most definitely don’t, Diogo. And Trent himself was pretty pleased with his effort that was a long time in the making.

“Nearly five-and-a-half years I’ve waited for that! It was a clean strike from me, you know it’s got a good chance but you never know where the goalkeeper is,” the right-back told LFCTV.

“It was a fantastic goal, I must say.”

And the praise did not stop there for the No. 66 as Jordan Henderson and James Milner applauded the hit:

Meanwhile, after missing the last eight games, Roberto Firmino was “grateful” to be back on the pitch and with 16 valuable minutes under his belt:

While not the best of performances in the mind of Andy Robertson, it was another valuable three points that keeps the Reds within one of Man City and now three ahead of Chelsea:

Jurgen Klopp and co. will now prepare as though the game at Tottenham goes ahead on Sunday, until they are told otherwise amid a rise in Covid cases.

Liverpool recorded three positive cases on Friday in Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones and while the Dutchman was “frustrated” with the result, he “will be back stronger and ready ASAP!”