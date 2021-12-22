Jurgen Klopp has made 10 changes to his Liverpool side for tonight’s League Cup quarter-final, with Billy Koumetio back in the lineup against Leicester at Anfield.

The Reds begin their Christmas fixtures in the throes of COVID-19, injury, illness and suspension, with two games to come in three days in the Premier League.

First up, however, is a League Cup quarter-final that, arguably, both sides would rather not play, though speaking before kickoff, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders insisted: “We don’t look further than this game.”

Lijnders was on pre-match media duties, but Klopp is in the dugout tonight as ever, and has made big changes from the side that drew 2-2 at Tottenham.

Caoimhin Kelleher takes over from Alisson in goal, with Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez, Billy Koumetio and Kostas Tsimikas lining up in defence.

Tyler Morton makes his second consecutive start as No. 6, joined by midfield partners Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Finally, Neco Williams takes a place in attack, alongside Takumi Minamino and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Koumetio, Tsimikas; Morton, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Williams, Minamino, Firmino

Substitutes: Pitaluga, Konate, Quansah, Beck, Milner, Keita, Gordon, Woltman, Jota

Leicester: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Ndidi, Soyuncu, Thomas; Tielemans, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison; Daka, Vardy

Substitutes: Stolarczyk, Bertrand, Vestergaard, Nelson, Mendy, Albrighton, Lookman, Perez, Iheanacho