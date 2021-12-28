For the second game running, Liverpool meet Leicester but this time there are Premier League points on the line and Jurgen Klopp has welcomed back a few familiar faces.

After the Boxing Day clash was postponed due to Covid cases at Leeds, the Reds head into this fixture off the back of a six-day break.

Leicester, meanwhile, played 48 hours ago and were on the receiving end of a 6-3 defeat at the hands of Man City as Brendan Rodgers continues to count his casualties.

But it has been largely positive news for the Reds on the comeback front with four players returning from isolation to offer Klopp options for the final game of 2021.

Alisson makes his return behind a backline of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

In midfield, Fabinho is back in the fold after missing the last three games and sits between Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Mohamed Salah leads the line next to Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota, with the No. 20 starting ahead of Roberto Firmino who is on the bench tonight.

Both Thiago and Takumi Minamino miss out tonight due to “minor muscle soreness.”

Leicester: Schmeichel; Castagne, Amartey, Ndidi, Thomas; Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Choudhury, Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy

Substitutes: Ward, Tielemans, Albrighton, Perez, Vestergaard, Lookman, Daley-Campbell, Nelson, McAteer

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Williams, Beck, Jones, Keita, Milner, Firmino