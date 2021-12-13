The dates for Liverpool’s Champions League last-16 fixtures against Inter Milan have now been confirmed.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were drawn against the Italian outfit in Monday morning’s re-arranged draw, having navigated the group stage with six wins from six to qualify as the top seeds.

The Reds will travel to Italy for the first leg on February 16, with the return leg at Anfield on March 8.

The first leg arrives between games against Burnley and Norwich, with the second leg sandwiched between fixtures against West Ham and Brighton.

Liverpool were originally drawn against FC Salzburg in Monday’s draw, but a UEFA ‘technical problem’ meant it was redrawn in the afternoon, when a return to the San Siro was allotted to the Reds.

It will be a busy period for the Reds around the time of their last-16 tie with six Premier League games coming before and immediately after meeting Inter across February and March.

There is also a chance for an FA Cup fourth and fifth-round tie to come on February 5 and March 2 respectively, and the possibility of an appearance in the League Cup final which is scheduled for February 27.