LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 2, 2019: Liverpool supporters on the Spion Kop with a banner "Champions of Europe" during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between Liverpool FC and FC Salzburg at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Dates confirmed for Liverpool vs. Inter Milan in Champions League last 16

The dates for Liverpool’s Champions League last-16 fixtures against Inter Milan have now been confirmed.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were drawn against the Italian outfit in Monday morning’s re-arranged draw, having navigated the group stage with six wins from six to qualify as the top seeds.

The Reds will travel to Italy for the first leg on February 16, with the return leg at Anfield on March 8.

The first leg arrives between games against Burnley and Norwich, with the second leg sandwiched between fixtures against West Ham and Brighton.

LFC fixtures before and after each game

MADRID, SPAIN - Tuesday, October 19, 2021: Liverpool's Naby Keita (C) celebrates after scoring the second goal with team-mates during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 3 game between Club Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. Liverpool won 3-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Burnley (A)Premier League – Feb 12
Inter (A)Champions League – Feb 16
Norwich (H)Premier League – Feb 19

West Ham (H)Premier League – Mar 5
Inter (H)Champions League – Mar 8
Brighton (A)Premier League – Mar 12

* Premier League fixtures subject to change

Liverpool were originally drawn against FC Salzburg in Monday’s draw, but a UEFA ‘technical problem’ meant it was redrawn in the afternoon, when a return to the San Siro was allotted to the Reds.

It will be a busy period for the Reds around the time of their last-16 tie with six Premier League games coming before and immediately after meeting Inter across February and March.

There is also a chance for an FA Cup fourth and fifth-round tie to come on February 5 and March 2 respectively, and the possibility of an appearance in the League Cup final which is scheduled for February 27.

