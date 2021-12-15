Liverpool are preparing for the visit of Newcastle on Thursday – assuming no Covid-induced cancellations, with an increasing number of games worryingly following that trend.

Bobby and Curtis return to action

At last, two big players for the team are back on the road to full fitness!

Roberto Firmino is back in full training and “in contention” to feature against Newcastle, a particularly big boost for timing considering Divock Origi will still be missing from the forward line options.

Also back in training is Curtis Jones after his eye injury cleared up, though his was only a “partial session” so he’s not set to be involved against the Magpies.

With all the matches we’ve got coming up, including a League Cup quarter-final, having two creative attacking talents back who were very impressive when starting earlier in the campaign is a massive boost for the Reds.

Prepping for the rich relegation battlers

Jurgen Klopp isn’t too concerned about a recent staff member departing for Newcastle spilling the secrets of our performance

We’ve picked out six intriguing points from the boss’ press conference ahead of the match, including Joe Gomez rumours and fake news on Matip

Two potential line-ups for our game against Newcastle are right here, with Ibrahima Konate looking set to get his latest chance to shine in defence

Latest Liverpool FC news

Michael Edwards is the subject of an approach from Real Madrid, as he considers his next move after leaving the Reds in the summer

Loris Karius is linked with a move back to the Bundesliga in January – to the team with the worst top-flight record in Europe’s big five leagues

And Klopp says vaccine stance is unlikely to figure in any considerations of who to sign next year, while the squad – and wider working team at Kirkby – are all set for booster jabs

Latest Premier League chat

Sergio Aguero has confirmed his immediate retirement due to a heart issue – that man was a monster goalscorer for an entire generation and we wish him well

Anthony Martial is on Atleti’s shortlist if they can do a swap deal, but it’s unconfirmed whether they want to swap him for an equally inept player of their own or perhaps just some soon-to-be-retired office staffer who offers nothing to the day-to-day impact of the team

Roman Abramovich is annoyed by Real Madrid trying to sign Antonio Rudiger, so to spite them is going to stop trying to re-sign Eden Hazard. That’ll teach them!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

“This city has two great teams – Liverpool and Liverpool reserves.”

Liverpool treated the Goodison derby like a training match. pic.twitter.com/gx8cBONF4N — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) December 15, 2021

Tonight’s late fixture is Arsenal vs West Ham and a battle of epic proportions for fourth, fifth, maybe sixth or potentially a typical late-season collapse into mid-table obscurity. West Ham‘s captain has played about eight minutes this season and Arsenal don’t even have one any more.