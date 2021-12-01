Both Liverpool and Everton Football Clubs have asked the red and blue sides of Merseyside to remember Ava White in the 12th-minute of the derby on Wednesday night.

A minute’s applause in the 12th-minute of the Merseyside derby has been planned in memory of Ava after she passed away after being stabbed in Liverpool city centre.

The 12-year-old was attending the switching on of the Christmas lights in the city with her friends on November 25 and sustained “catastrophic injuries.”

A 14-year-old boy has since been charged with her murder and Merseyside Police have said it is “vitally important” no one “posts comments or names on social media which could potentially impact upon us getting justice for Ava’s family.”

Tonight at Goodison, we ask both sets of supporters to applaud on 12 minutes in memory of 12-year-old Ava White, who tragically lost her life in the city centre last week. ??? pic.twitter.com/7HkXwiJ7vG — Everton (@Everton) December 1, 2021

A vigil is also to be held on Saturday, December 4 on Church Street but both Liverpool and Everton are to unite to show their love and support in a tragic time for the family.

“Tonight at Goodison, we ask both sets of supporters to applaud on 12 minutes in memory of 12-year-old Ava White, who tragically lost her life in the city centre last week,” Everton‘s posts on socials said.

Liverpool soon retweeted the post with a red and blue heart.

It will no doubt be a powerful moment that everyone will hope can help raise awareness to bring change to an epidemic of knife crime.