FA Cup date confirmed & Frenkie de Jong linked – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are back to Anfield at the weekend and a momentous occasion in a purely emotional way, as Steven Gerrard brings Aston Villa to town. But first, transfer rumours!

Reds “crazy” for Frenkie de Jong

Are you a Liverpool fan, lost and lonely without Gini Wijnaldum‘s reassuring presence this year? Do you feel uncertain and as though there’s something missing in your life, with no Dutch representative in midfield?

Then fear not – we’ve got the rumour for you.

Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong is on Liverpool’s wanted list according to Sport, who say the Reds and Bayern are “crazy to sign him” if the playmaker gives the OK.

He’s a first-choice for new boss Xavi, but he’s also unhappy at the direction of the club and is lacking form at the Camp Nou. If he gives the signal, the Reds will swoop in.

FA Cup third round details

You already knew we were playing Shrewsbury Town, right?

Good. Now we know when, too.

The Anfield game will be at 2pm on Sunday 9 January 2022 – but it won’t be on TV in the UK, unfortunately.

Jurgen and Stevie

Steven Gerrard, for his part, is being similarly professh in his pre-game approach, saying he wants to be “not the most popular” at Anfield after the game

Here are four key points from Jurgen’s pre-match presser for you to devour and delight in

Latest Liverpool FC news

Divock Origi is fit and firing ahead of the weekend – but it seems we’re unlikely to have Diogo Jota, who is yet to train this week

And Joel Matip is feeling “confident” in his own fitness levels which are being carefully managed by the Reds this season

Latest Premier League chat

Casemiro is on the shortlist for Chelsea as they look to inject some Braziliance into the midfield

Joao Cancelo is to be offered a new contract at Man City as a reward for being a full-back who is not sent-off for stupidity, actually a midfielder or in prison for being a massive sex offender

PSG are having a January sales but the only player of interest is realistically Rafinha, for Thiago-related fun reasons. Mauro Icardi on loan? Probably not.

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Thiago makes teams good. In both halves of the pitch.

Remember when he was a liability defensively. And when he slowed the team down. Yeah, those things weren't real. They were just stupidity. https://t.co/ZgQhQ0ZQMR — EPL Index (@EPLIndex) December 10, 2021

Tonight's late game is in the Prem: Brentford vs Watford.