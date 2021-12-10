Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

FA Cup date confirmed & Frenkie de Jong linked – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are back to Anfield at the weekend and a momentous occasion in a purely emotional way, as Steven Gerrard brings Aston Villa to town. But first, transfer rumours!

 

Reds “crazy” for Frenkie de Jong

Are you a Liverpool fan, lost and lonely without Gini Wijnaldum‘s reassuring presence this year? Do you feel uncertain and as though there’s something missing in your life, with no Dutch representative in midfield?

Then fear not – we’ve got the rumour for you.

Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong is on Liverpool’s wanted list according to Sport, who say the Reds and Bayern are “crazy to sign him” if the playmaker gives the OK.

He’s a first-choice for new boss Xavi, but he’s also unhappy at the direction of the club and is lacking form at the Camp Nou. If he gives the signal, the Reds will swoop in.

Apparently.

 

FA Cup third round details

You already knew we were playing Shrewsbury Town, right?

Good. Now we know when, too.

The Anfield game will be at 2pm on Sunday 9 January 2022 – but it won’t be on TV in the UK, unfortunately.

 

Jurgen and Stevie

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 4, 2021: Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates after scoring an injury tinme winning goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

KIEV, UKRAINE - Saturday, May 26, 2018: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and Real Madrid's Casemiro during the UEFA Champions League Final match between Real Madrid CF and Liverpool FC at the NSC Olimpiyskiy. (Pic by Peter Powell/Propaganda)

  • Casemiro is on the shortlist for Chelsea as they look to inject some Braziliance into the midfield
  • Joao Cancelo is to be offered a new contract at Man City as a reward for being a full-back who is not sent-off for stupidity, actually a midfielder or in prison for being a massive sex offender
  • PSG are having a January sales but the only player of interest is realistically Rafinha, for Thiago-related fun reasons. Mauro Icardi on loan? Probably not.

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Thiago makes teams good. In both halves of the pitch.

Tonight’s late game is in the Prem: Brentford vs Watford. If you want, like. We’ve had better Friday nights, to be honest.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments