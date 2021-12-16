Liverpool could seal two all-time records with victory over Newcastle tonight, with Mohamed Salah chasing his own scoring accolades before Christmas arrives.

If Liverpool win today, they will become the first team in English history to record 2,000 victories in the top-flight.

Jurgen Klopp could record his 150th league win as Liverpool manager.

Should he do so in this game he will reach the landmark 12 matches fewer than any other Reds boss (the fastest being Sir Kenny Dalglish in 2011).

And if the Reds score they will set yet another club record of finding the net in 32 successive games in all competitions, beating the 31 set from April 1957 to January 1958.

They last failed to score in the home draw against Real Madrid in April.

Salah vs. Howe

Salah averages a goal every 65 minutes against Eddie Howe teams.

He scored eight goals in six games against Bournemouth while Howe was in charge.

Today, he could become the first player to score in five Anfield league games in succession against Newcastle. Only he and Roger Hunt (1961-67) have netted in four.

Salah needs one more goal to equal his best before Christmas in any Premier League campaign (15).

The No. 11 has 21 goals this season in league and cup – only Hunt with 23 (1961/62) and Ian Rush with 22 (1986/87) have ever netted more for the club before Christmas.

More milestones

Liverpool are two goals short of registering 300 in all league games against the Magpies.

They are also a point away from bringing up 100 points against Newcastle in the Premier League era.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk could make his 150th appearance for Liverpool in all competitions.

Clean sheets

Liverpool have kept 10 clean sheets in their 16 league games this season and 12 in their last 18 in the top flight.

In the last seven games, they have conceded twice.

Newcastle have scored only seven times in the last 14 league meetings at Anfield and in the 22 visits since the two 4-3 defeats in the 1990s they scored 14 times, managing to score more than once three times.

The Reds are unbeaten in the last 25 league clashes with Newcastle at Anfield, winning 20 and drawing five, with 12 of those victories coming in the last 15.

Howe’s record

Howe has faced Liverpool as a manager on 13 occasions in all games, losing 11, with his sole win coming five years ago this month when Bournemouth team came from 3-1 down at home to win 4-3.

Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser were amongst the scorers.

In the 10 league meetings with Liverpool, his teams have conceded 27 goals.

Tonight’s referee

Mike Dean has issued 31 yellow cards in 10 top-flight games this season.

Has reffed Liverpool at Anfield twice this season (Burnley 2-0; Brighton 2-2) and Newcastle once – a home draw with Leeds (1-1).

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 21, Jota 9, Mane 9, Firmino 6, Origi 5, Minamino 4, Keita 3, Henderson 3, Thiago 2, Alexander-Arnold 1, Fabinho 1, Jones 1, Van Dijk 1, own goals 1

Newcastle: Wilson 6, Saint-Maximin 3, Hayden 1, Hendrick 1, Joelinton 1, Lascelles 1, S.Longstaff 1, Manquillo 1, Murphy 1, own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).