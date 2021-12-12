By sinking the penalty against Aston Villa, Mohamed Salah notched his 21st goal of the season in just 22 appearances and Trent Alexander-Arnold was in awe of his “frightening form.”

Liverpool’s No. 11 has been a consistent force so far this season and has been key in the bright start in the league and Champions League.

And on Saturday he both won and converted the match-winning penalty against Villa to keep Jurgen Klopp‘s side just one point behind leaders Man City after 16 games.

The 29-year-old’s 21 goals across all competitions is a staggering figure in itself but when you add his nine assists to that tally, the bigger picture becomes all the more impressive.

And Alexander-Arnold, who has 10 assists to his name this season, was full of praise for his teammate’s hard work and the “ridiculous” numbers he is notching already.

“And the assists, to be honest with him! Look, it’s frightening form,” Alexander-Arnold told the club’s official website.

“There’s not even a handful of players that can say that they’re putting up them numbers in the last five, ten years.

“You’ve got two, three max that are doing it at a high-level week in and week out.

“And I can’t remember the last game he didn’t score or assist in, to be honest. It’s getting ridiculous!

“It’s incredible to have him in the team, he’s an outstanding lad and he works hard for it, it doesn’t come by luck.

“You see him on a daily basis working hard and taking care of himself, he deserves every applause and award he gets.

“He deserves to be so spoken highly of, no one around here can say a bad word about him.”

The right-back is certainly right with his assessment of Salah’s goal contributions as in only two games this season (Atletico Madrid at home and Burnley) has he not registered either a goal or an assist.

It’s from sheer persistence, not luck that Salah is in this position to turn everything he touches into gold.